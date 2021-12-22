A most joyous Christmas - surrounded by family

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#829
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection” (M. Twain)
Just two nights aga, the long-awaited revival of “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster opened for its preview run on Broadway.
I have been looking forward to this production since it was first announced nearly two years ago. It holds a very special place with me as it was the first professional musical I ever saw when my mother took me to see the musical’s long run in Chicago. I was in the 5th grade, and my teacher was a believer in creative application in a major way, and as I was wearing out my parents Music Man vinyl soundtrack, I asked her if a friend and I could stage our own, lip-syncing version of the musical in the school’s library.
We would go on to do two more “local” productions of well-known Broadway show that school year. The journey had begun.
PS: Yes, I played Harold Hill, and in my mind, today, as much as it would be great fun to take on the role for real, rest assured that there would be “trouble in (any) River City” as sadly the age requirement has manifest itself-dramatically.
Anyway – The response to my fan letter received from Forrest Tucker, (remember the '60s television comedy, F-Troop, he played Sgt. O’Rourke), who was starring in that Chicago engagement, has a permanent home on my office wall.
The Music Man’s original production would receive multiple honors, and this is tinged with irony given the release this month of the film remake of the musical “West Side Story.” The original stage production of “WSS” opened on Broadway during the same season as The Music Man, with the latter taking home Tony awards for best musical as well as performance awards: For best actor, Robert Preston, supporting actress, Barbara Cook and supporting actor, David Burns.
Each work is centered around family and community, played out in vastly different eras and locales. For them to be thrust, once again, into the mainstream, indicates the relevance they held in defining a very specific period in theater/film history.
I have been collecting music that reflects the season and I happened across a wonderful song by Vince Gill. “Till the Season Comes ‘Round Again.” (Written: John Jarvis/Randy Goodrum: Lyrics copy write: Universal Music Publishing Group . . .).
I thought you might enjoy some of the lyrics: “Come gather around at the table / In the spirit of family and friends / And we’ll all join hands and remember this moment / Till the Season Comes ‘Round Again / Lets all try and smile for the picture / And we’ll hold it as long as we can / May it carry us through, should we ever get lonely / Till The Season Comes ‘Round Again.”
Another timeless holiday tradition came to me when I picked up the bulletin at Rotary and on its cover was printed the famous, “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” editorial written by Francis Pharcellus Church that “. . . appeared in the September 21, 1897 edition of The (New York) Sun and has since become part of popular Christmas folklore in the United States. It is the most reprinted newspaper editorial in the English language.” Here is Miss Virginia O’ Hanlon’s question:
“Dear Editor: I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, 'If you see it in The SUN it’s so.' Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?”
From Mr. Church’s response:
“Yes, VIRGINIA, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no VIRGINIAS. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.”
Next week: Per request, Christmas letters from afar addressed to Bob Hope.
tAs
“May the new year be blessed with good tidings; till the next time I see you again…”
[For EFA-62]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.