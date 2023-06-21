A (much) shorter series, to start with . . .

By Tim Smith
Travel is synonymous with summer, and as we will have periods when we too are hitting the roads, I thought you might enjoy taking a few weeks where we can reflect on days gone by, when it was a simpler time, more relaxed and comforting.
When going to the movies, (happy to note that drive-ins are making a comeback), and/or seeing a live performance in an outdoor setting, complete with refreshments or throwing popcorn at the villain in some over-the-top melodrama, these are powerful memories that sustain over a lifetime, especially needed in turbulent periods such as we are experiencing today.
I devote space every spring to reminding everyone of the upcoming summer theater season ahead, and over the past few years, that has become a bit more trying, concerned as I am about the content of new, (and now the old/classic works being made to look “new, again”) dominating the entire viewing selection experience.
Gone are the days of just being entertained? Hopefully not.
Post Tony Award “conversation”: I was pleased to see a piece on the Playbill website on Sean Hayes, who won the Tony for best performance by a leading actor in a play for the role of Oscar Levant in Good Night, Oscar.
Mr. Hayes had apparently been working on a script for more than two decades, and now, to bring authenticity to the role, (Mr. Levant was a concert level pianist), Hayes plays a masterwork, “. . . a long segment from George Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ quickly and virtuosically. Hayes has to have cortisone shots injected into his hands and his arms, and he ices his arms every night.”
His discipline and the craft of performing that we seldom, if ever hear about, on dramatic display.
I often ask: Why must one always dig so deep to get these full, compelling story lines? Well done Playbill for elevating this accomplished actor and his talents.
CCT monthly update: The Chino Community Theatre, (CCT) Chino, CA took a break from its normally formatted monthly business session to celebrate a job well done during the previous season.
The highlight of their “Zoom-Evening” was recognizing the contributions made, “above and beyond” the norm, by an individual with their President’s Service Award.
Just in: Congratulations keep coming, this time it is to CCT’s 7th Street Theatre home. A Chino institution for decades has just received “The Inland Valley’s Best 2023: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin Reader’s Choice Awards (for) Favorite Live/Performing Arts Theatre [and Favorite Local Actor Abby Lane].” Well done all.
The Tony Awards: A final reflection: The Playbill website, historically, does a wonderful job of archiving previous articles, (see above for that inclusion). For a review of the 2023 Tony ceremonies, and the ‘drama’ leading up to that event, you may want reflect backwards on those newsworthy days by visiting these articles.
I for one am glad those waters have calmed a bit. The shows are what must go on.
New vistas: We are so looking forward to being able to travel overseas later this summer, so expect a series on our adventures, including most certainly, a veritable treasure trove of new art discoveries to be shared. Stay tuned for those reflections, planned now for the October columns.
There will be something for everyone, and that is always the plan.
In honor of: One of the trips that I hope to make in the very near future is to the campus of Denison University, Granville, Ohio, where my mom was a dramatic arts student, earning her degree in 1945.
Her ‘stages’ are most certainly long gone, but their historic ‘spaces’ are not.
Just in-worth watching: (Friday, June 16, 2023: Source: Variety: Authored by Chris Willman) under the banner: “Mark Taper Forum Cancels All Productions Planned for 2023-24 Season, Due to ‘Crisis Unlike Any Other in Our 56-Year History’:
“In a move certain to shock Los Angeles theatergoers, the Center Theatre Group (CTG) announced Thursday, (6/15), that it is cancelling plans for a 2023-24 season at the Mark Taper Forum, one of the most important homes for new plays in the city, if not the country, due to severe financial concerns.”
Sadly, this story will most likely continue to resonate in other major cities in the coming years.
