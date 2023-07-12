A new chapter is being written

By Tim Smith
Here’s to Will, Rogers, that is*: I have a been using my laptop around the home office for some time, and as we are going to be traveling a bit more, I will be more or less required to write “from the field” and then transmit to the paper without being tied to the trusty home computer.
I’ve been running a series of short tests with family to see if I can juggle my “new” 21st century skill set, (actually, it is more like “Century 20.5” for us late boomers).
The fact that you are reading this today is a testament to the adage, “So far, so good!”
We are going to be taking a trip to Europe later this summer and I had hoped that I might be able to take the laptop with me, but alas, it’s too heavy and I won’t be that experienced to handle all of the potential logistics, i.e., time changes, strange power grids, and the ever-present moisture.
A regional theatre update: For theater fans in North Texas, North and Eastern Oklahoma, and Northwest Arkansas, the good news is that its regional theatre, TheatreSquared, (and the connected words are not a typo), founded in 2005, and from its new (award winning) home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is thriving and soon, will be under new leadership as “Longtime executive director/producer Martin Miller will depart to become the executive director for McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey.”
Special note: It was at the McCarter in 1938 that the original production of “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder opened before making its way to Broadway and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
After leading T2 into its award winning, for architecture significance and a recent Obie Award for Off-Broadway excellence, Mr. Miller’s departure statement indicates just how important his replacement’s search process will be, almost assuring that the new person will be up to the task of moving T2 forward.
Mr. Miller stated: “Since joining T2 in 2009, it’s given me great pride to see the growth of this company into a much-loved cultural anchor for Northwest Arkansas and a recognized leader in the national field. I grew up in Northwest Arkansas, and I feel emotional knowing that generations will walk into this building and feel as at home in it as I do.”
Film update: With one down, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we are a third of the way home in our early summer film going.
We really enjoyed the final Jones saga, and for us, it was something of a chapter closing. We fondly remember seeing the first Indiana Jones movie at the famous Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.
Seeing Mr. Ford go from “young to today, and back again” was the real eye opener – or maybe “eye closer.” Not sure I am ready to be exposed to the “de-aging” process that most certainly is going to be the “new norm” as many of the leading players from our generation are going to be leaving the silver screen and the “re-imagining” of the stories they first told are quickly descending upon us.
Viewing note: This is the first movie we have seen on the big screen since last summer. I wrestled with broaching this irritation for a time, and then, well, here goes; I need to caution you about the ads that may appear during the ‘15-20’ minutes before the feature begins.
I was personally offended by one ad that took me by surprise, due to its subtlety. I was reminded later by a family member that it is also a commercial that runs on one of the streaming sites and that the dialogue has been altered. Nevertheless -
On the positive side: The beauty of today’s ticket purchasing is that with reserved seating we don’t have to arrive until the film begins. Adding that few minutes before sitting down to avoid this “new ad norm (?)” may save some (potential) aggravation.
Did you happen to notice? The Eagles have announced: “Eagles The Long Goodbye - Final Tour – With Special Guest Steely Dan/” Learn more from their website: eagles.com/pages/tour.
(*) Mr. Rogers penned 3,600 newspaper columns, many from the road in his promotion of the newly evolving aviation industry.
Remember, you are always building something!
July 12, 2023
“At my age I never buy green bananas.”
