A new 'course' of action films, that is!

“. . . in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
. . . or, “It’s beginning to look a lot like, (and) well – Christmas!”
That has been the calendar slot when blockbuster films have traditionally been released.
Well, it is “Christmas in June '22’” as we will be kicking off our return to enjoying feature films in an actual movie theater when we see “Jurassic World Dominion” opening this weekend.
I must admit, it is an exciting prospect.
What is being billed as the final film in the dinosaur series that first exploded, and quite loudly, on the big screen in 1993, under the direction of master storyteller, Steven Spielberg, if you have followed the franchise over the intervening 29 years, a great deal has transpired since the first experiments in dinosaur cloning went horribly wrong.
Small spoiler alert: Apparently the creatures have continued running amok – on the mainland no less. In fairness, that is what the trailers indicate.
Our movie going does not stop there, and I know that we are already latecomers to the dance here. The new “Top Gun Maverick” film is next up starring a true film star, in the classic sense, Tom Cruise.
While the early box office reveals amazing attendance dollars, what is even more impressive are the trailers for his next (almost certain) mega-hit when he continues with the Mission Impossible series.
Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning-Part One is scheduled for release in the summer of 2023. Part Two will be released in June of 2024.
This Cruise trifecta will dominate the entertainment landscape for two years, and isn’t that great fun, having something to look forward to enjoying that takes us away from the world’s “non-screen” challenges.
Takes me back to the Star Wars days of the late '70s and early '80s, and the Harry Potter period that molded our reading schedule and movie attending calendar in the early 2000s.
Before leaving the film world, and as I mentioned the original Star Wars franchise, I must admit that I am having a difficult time getting into the Disney+ series, Obi–Wan–Kenobi that stars Ewan McGregor in the title role. Watched the first three episodes, they have filmed six, and I had to travel to the IMDb Star Wars Movies and TV Series Chronological Order viewing list to see where it fell in the timeline and maybe that will help me down the road. Jury is out, but only on a break.
This coming September, Disney + will be airing a new live-action version of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto.
With the release of the new film on the life/career of Elvis Presley, titled “Elvis,” on June 24, 2022, where Mr. Hanks will be featured as Col. Tom Parker, it is hard to get away from Mr. Hanks presence. He seems to always find a vehicle that resonates with the period in which we are living.
Another true film star, and in the classic style as well.
Tom – and Tom, bookended resumes for all film aficionados to study, over and over again.
There is plenty to watch, if you able to juggle along with all that has to be done in this time of escalating gasoline prices.
If it’s not one thing it’s another.
Keep smiling, and stock up on the popcorn, at home too.
Connections made, locally inspired, from our town.
“Because that’s what we storytellers do-we restore order with imagination-we instill hope again, and again, and again.” [Tom Hanks as Walt Disney: Saving Mr. Banks]
