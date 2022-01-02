A new year - happily, as on we go

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
How is your favorite football team doing; it is the third season after all – the holiday season, the giving season – and the championship season.
Yes, it is the day after the first day before, and trusting that yesterday was fun and that family was there, or a Facetime call away.
Happy New Year, may it be filled with all “good tidings.”
How did you enjoy last week's “Bakers Dozen” of my favorite Christmas films – check any of them out? We were able to sneak in the annual viewing of White Christmas, and that was enjoyable.
Speaking of films: Our son watched the Amazon original film, Being the Ricardos, about the backstage life of early television pioneers Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and on a scale of 1-10, with the latter being Oscar worthy, he gave it an “8.5” – not bad coming from a 27-year-old.
While on that last subject: “The 2022 Oscar nominations will be announced on February 8, 2022 for films released between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 . . . The ceremony (is scheduled) for Sunday, March 27, 2022.”
And now, back to the future: Have been thoroughly enjoying the recent book, Dear Bob . . . Bob Hope’s Wartime Correspondence with the G.I.’s of World War II, written and compiled by Martha Bolton with Linda Hope, (Mr. Hope’s oldest child) and truly: “An extraordinary collection of posts to and from the “G.I.s’ best friend” and incomparable entertainer.”
Also from the book: “Hope set a precedent for all entertainers who followed in his path. Aside from Hope’s impact as a performer, the true testament to Hope’s influence can be seen in the number of actors, comedians, musicians, and athletes today eagerly volunteer to join a USO show or tour. When these celebrities sacrifice their time to travel to places such as Iraq, Afghanistan, or South Korea and meet one-on-one with our nation’s military, they are joining the ranks of countless others who saw the selflessness and impact of Hope and his career that was almost entirely dedicated to those who serve. Bob Hope’s name has become synonymous with the USO, and there can be no greater honor. He displayed our organization’s most closely held values and was committed to the USO’s mission of connecting troops to home, bringing a moment of joy during challenging times, and always going where our service members go.” Jack Dyer (J.D.) Crouch II, president and CEO of the United Service Organization.
And did Mr. Hope ever travel, the book lists the schedule that he followed, in brief, during the key war years of '42-45. In the summer of 1944 alone, the Hope Troup entertained over 566 thousand military personnel in some 41 locations, and it goes on to cite that any number of undocumented stops were also made at outposts and encampments. Truly amazing.
From July to the end of August 1944 they traveled from Hawaii to Guadalcanal to New Caledonia to Sydney, Australia, and those were just the more well known.
Enjoy this correspondence that he received prior to that particular route: For example: “If a solider wrote and complained about the rainy conditions in his area, then you can bet that rainy conditions was a topic in Bob’s monologue whenever he performed there. Like this letter.”
“South Pacific, May 20, 1944, Dear Bob: . . . Thanks for the memory [Mr. Hope’s theme song] of dehydrated spuds – assorted dusts and muds – for sagging tents – with gapping vents – that let in frequent floods, We thank you so much . . . [written by a Marine who served on Guadalcanal].”
With final respect: “Martha Bolton has given America a precious treasure. These letters reveal the love and respect Bob Hope had for our country’s military men and women – a mutual feeling evident on these pages. You realize the true capacity of hope when you read about the impact Mr. Hope had on those facing war. These letters, written from the front lines, battleships, chow halls, and hospital ward, are a testimony to the power of selfless service – both of the military and Mr. Hope.” - Randy Curry, Chaplain (Lieutenant Colonel), US Army.
Remember, there is (and always has been) an opening night.
