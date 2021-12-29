A new year - hope filled, awaits

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#830
“… and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [M. Twain]
Let the countdown begin – Saturday will be here before we know it, and we can look back at the virus years as historically significant, and not totally future defining.
I have shared that I am reading the new book that could not have been released at a better time in our post-covid journey. Dear Bob . . . Bob Hope’s Wartime Correspondence with the G.I.s of World War II, written and compiled by Martha Bolton with Linda Hope, (Mr. Hope’s oldest child).
Played out during some of the most challenging times in our nation’s republic, the men and women who shared that reality with Mr. Hope are truly to honored, for through their thoughts, many tinged with great humor and/or heart wrenching sorrow, each had discovered in and through Mr. Hope’s commitment to them – further hope to sustain them, day to day.
What is well documented are the travels to the far distant perimeters of the war by Mr. Hope’s entertainment troop, and what the book highlights, and more importantly, was Mr. Hope’s personal responses to many of the letters he received.
• March 23, 1945 – “Germany” – Dear Bob,
“I just received your Christmas card yesterday and really appreciated it. It took exactly four months to the day to catch up to me.
“You sent the card to my old outfit which I left June 17, 1944. I landed in Normandy on D-Day and got pretty well shot up on the 17th. I got your letter while in the hospital in England . . .
“Your card followed me through England, France, Belgium, Holland, and finally caught up to me here in Germany. The envelope that it was in was really beat up. It went through the battle of the hospitals and replacement depots.
“I guess I’ve bored you enough so I’ll close this letter . . .
“So long. As ever, Howie”
Bob then responded: Dear “Howie”:
“Ever so often I spend a few days at home . . . have to do that or the children forget what I look like and have to start all over again. This time I ran into a stack of G.I. mail which included your letter.
“Just got back from a tour East. It surely was great to be back on California soil . . . when I stepped off the train, I kissed the ground . . . I never did find out who pushed me!
“ . . . I’m getting set to drop in on some of the boys over your way, so maybe I’ll be seeing you. Anyway, best of luck to you.
“Sincerely, Bob Hope”
“A general overview of locations”: I thought it might be interesting to point out some of Mr. Hope’s World War II military appearances . . . “Each area would feature multiple planned shows, with countless impromptu performances given in remote locales and hospitals: 1942 – Alaska, 1943 – (seven locations in North Africa, Tunis and Europe), 1944 – Guadalcanal, South Pacific (and) Brisbane and Sydney Australia, and in 1945 - the troupe was in France and Germany.”
During the summer of 1944 the ‘Itinerary for USO Unit #130: Bob Hope, Frances Langford, Jerry Cologna, Patty Thomas, Barney Dean and Tony Romano made 41 appearances, with many undocumented. Roughly 566,000 personnel were entertained during this span – with hope restored, if only briefly, but forever imbedded.
“Being active and involved keeps you going. It does me. My theme song is ‘Thanks for the Memory,’ and I’ve got some great ones. Yet when I think back, the moments I remember most vividly are not rubbing elbows with the great, or the awards I’ve received, much as I enjoy all that. What I remember best are quiet moments with my family, unwinding on the golf course, convivial times with old friends; or some poignant thing said by a wounded boy as I bent over his hospital bed trying to bring him a moment of cheer.” Bob Hope
“I want to thank the thousands who wrote letters about my last show . . . and the three who mailed them. Seriously, I did get about 5,000 letters. The FBI is going over them now.” . . . Bob Hope
Thanks for the memories, and a legacy of service, Mr. Hope.
Happy new year.
