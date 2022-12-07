Patsey and Clyde Balentine of Elmore City celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 22.
Patsey and Clyde were married in Pauls Valley in 1952 and have lived on the family farm all these years.
They raised three children – Jim Balentine of Parnell, Debra Oglesbee of Selena, Texas and Sheri Jablinske of Elmore City. They lost a little boy Rickey Dale in 1971.
Clyde worked in the oil field for 20 years then started driving a truck for Humpty Dumpty. He then retired and just took care of his cows.
Patsey worked for Southern Oklahoma Resource Center for 31 years and retired with two bonus years in 1998.
They have six grandchildren – Brent and Brook, Mark and Malesa, and Sandi and Alyssa – and 11 great-grandchildren.
They also have three in-laws – Debbie (Jim’s wife), Mark (Debra’s husband) and Jeffery (Sheri’s husband).
“We have had a wonderful life together and I give my God all the credit for giving me such a wonderful family that I love with all my heart,” says Patsey.
