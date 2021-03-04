By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Most people have a serious misunderstanding about such agreements. A “Prenup” agreement is not just for the wealthy. In the past, that has been the perception and as a result such agreements have evoked a negative impression.
In fact, a Prenup is a useful tool that can promote harmonious relationships and avoid bitter family battles in the future.
A “Prenup” is a written contractual document that is entered into before marriage to define terms and understandings regarding not just a future divorce but more importantly, the death of one of the marriage partners.
The contract will normally address issues related to assets brought into the marriage by each partner, responsibility for debts incurred before or during marriage, and may also address terms for support of a spouse in the event of divorce.
Most importantly it should address what happens to the separate assets of each spouse in the event of their death.
As a planning tool, the use of such an agreement can be extremely beneficial, particularly when the marriage includes spouses with children from a prior marriage. This technique is just one of the ways to protect the inheritance of your children when a second marriage is involved.
Why is a Prenuptual Agreement desirable? It is wrong to look on the Prenup as a selfish tool because, the agreement protects many people other than yourself. It protects you, your future spouse and it protects the heirs of both you and your spouse.
By specifically defining the rights and assets held by each person, the agreement provides an advance determination of the ownership and use of assets prior to divorce or death.
This is particularly meaningful to an older couple entering a second marriage. Consider all the ramifications of such a second marriage later in life:
1. Each partner may have children from a prior marriage.
2. Each partner may have accumulated substantial personal assets such as a home, investment accounts and retirement plans such as a 401K or IRA.
3. Both partners may prefer that their own children inherit, without dispute, assets that have accumulated under that previous marriage.
4. What happens to the loyalty of a “second spouse” when that spouse remarries? It is not unexpected that the children of the deceased spouse will take low priority in any distribution planning of the surviving “second spouse,” particularly if that “second spouse” has children of their own.
What is required to create the agreement? Next week we will look at some of the requirements and elements of a Prenuptial Agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.