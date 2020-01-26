A PV grad with OSU honors

A Pauls Valley grad is now getting some extra honors after graduating from Oklahoma State University.
Amanda Upton earned a degree in agricultural economics and was part of the OSU Honors College as it celebrated its fall graduates with a hooding ceremony in December.
To earn OSU’s top academic award, students must fulfill all Honors College degree requirements with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
Honors College students can also earn a general honors award and a departmental or college honors award.
•••
A couple of Pauls Valley grads were named to an academic honors list at Northern Oklahoma College.
Aylin Nunez and Marvin Blood were among the 604 freshmen and sophomores earning recognition on the NOC honor rolls for the fall semester 2019.
Nunez was named to the president's honor roll, which is for students who have completed a minimum of 12 core course hours during the semester with a perfect grade-point average of 4.00 and no incomplete grades recorded.
Blood was a vice president's scholar, which lists students who maintained a 3.00 (B) or higher grade-point average in a minimum of 12 core course hours during the semester and no incomplete grades recorded.
NOC, a public two-year community college, serves 4,200 students on the home campus in Tonkawa, a branch in Enid, a NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater, online, and the University Center in Ponca City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.