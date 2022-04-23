A real game-changer for the state

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
This past Thursday, we approved a piece of legislation that represents one of the most exciting, game-changing efforts in economic development and diversification we’ve seen in the history of the state.
House Bill 4455 would create the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act.
Numerous published reports here in Oklahoma, across the country and around the world have talked about the fact that Oklahoma is in the running for a huge manufacturing facility, reported to be a Panasonic electric vehicle battery factory.
All of Oklahoma will ultimately benefit if this factory, which will be the second largest manufacturing facility in North America, is built here.
This facility alone would represent a projected capital investment in our state of a minimum $3.6 billion and create some 4,000 jobs. That’s phenomenal, but keep in mind when you have that kind of investment and job creation, it spurs even more job growth and economic expansion. Those 4,000 jobs are just a part of what we’ll see created in the state.
What I like about this proposal is that it has so many safeguards in it.
This bill creates the parameters and sets up the fund with a plan to appropriate $698 million, but that money could only be given as rebates once specific metrics are hit, and the amount of money rebated could not exceed that amount.
It’s a brilliant approach developed from years of lessons learned on the best ways to provide incentives that actually provide long-term economic diversification and benefits for our state – as well as learning from past plans that did not include such safeguards.
Because of the fiscally conservative approach we’ve taken to the budget in recent years, we have money available for this investment, and still will end up with an excess of $2.7 billion in our state savings, the largest in Oklahoma history.
You’ve probably heard the old saying that a rising tide lifts all ships. I firmly believe that, and I believe that the multiplier effect of this facility will create even more jobs throughout our state, including right here in Senate District 13.
We continued voting on other pieces of legislation this past week as we quickly approach the April 28 deadline for floor work on House Bills.
But we also took the time on April 19 to remember the 27th anniversary of the Murrah bombing, which took 168 lives, including 19 children and babies.
I was an undergrad student in religion at OCU at the time and remember the sound of the blast and how it shook the house.
I remember helping man Red Cross phone lines for people calling in to check on their loved ones, and the realization that some would never be seen alive again. It was a helpless feeling, yet doing what was needed to try and help others anyway taught me lessons that have influenced and guided me throughout my life.
I learned that even in the midst of unbelievable tragedy, we can be of service to others. We saw it played out over and over in the days, weeks and months following the bombing, and it came to be known as the Oklahoma Standard.
We continue to mourn the senseless loss of lives that day, but give thanks for the outpouring of love and compassion that we saw in the aftermath.
Remember those who were lost, their loved ones, the survivors, the first responders, and all who reached out to prove that there is more good in the world than evil.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
