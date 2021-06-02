It was a real trifecta as three Pauls Valley nursing students were recently awarded special scholarships.
Mid-America Technology Center practical students Abigail Rodriguez, Madison Delaplain and Meghan Allison have been awarded the Otha Grimes Memorial Scholarship.
This scholarship is given on the basis of both commitment and scholastic achievement.
The Otha Grimes Memorial Scholarship is awarded by the Oklahoma Foundation for Career and Technology Education and is presented to deserving adult students who are pursuing post-secondary education at Oklahoma’s technology centers.
Otha H. Grimes was actively involved in agriculture, oil and gas production, and civic programs.
Grimes served on the board of directors of the Oklahoma Foundation for Career and Technology Education for a number of years and has provided scholarships to many educational institutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.