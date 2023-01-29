A red letter date

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
The @ Home edition
Est: 2020
Content-Create-Connect
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” (Wynton Marsalis)
It was exactly 17 years ago today, January 29, 2006, in the recently inaugurated weekend community section of the Pauls Valley Democrat, the original Where ARTS Thou? column first appeared.
I was given 500 words to promote the arts in all its forms. It began, and has remained an arts commentary, a support piece, not a critical one, and will always be dedicated to unveiling and then sharing creative expression wherever it is discovered – most importantly, in our towns.
During the pandemic, this “E”dition of that original began with a slightly different focus; to share and bring emphasis to projects, trends and resources that might be expanded and/or explored while spending “new found” time at home.
I hope the columns bring you some enjoyment.
Thank you for your support of both works, as well as the team at the Democrat who make it all possible.
If I am so fortunate, commenting on the arts landscape over the next 17 years should be an interesting journey, so stay ‘turned’ in to these pages.
Can this month already be gone, with just two days remaining? I am already behind in my new year’s resolutions. Not panicking, I can catch up, I trust.
Arts and about: The next time you and the family are in Tulsa, spend time at Gathering Place, on Riverside Drive and alongside the Arkansas River basin. This state-of-the-art recreational/environmental park has something to enjoy at all ages.
Parking and admission were free the day that we stopped by, and as always, I encourage you to please check the website for the most up to date information on scheduling your visit.
Have not been getting out as much as we would like to see some of the new feature films. The new Tom Hanks offering, A Man Called Otto, seems to be gathering some momentum and positive buzz – I’m a fan of Mr. Hanks' work, so we may check that one out at our local theatre.
Speaking of Mr. Hanks: We re-watched the Ron Howard directed, Apollo 13, where Mr. Hanks plays Jim Lovell, the commander of that ill-fated mission to the Moon. I find real pleasure spending time with films that hold-up over the years; this is a dramatic and tension filled story played out in an area no larger than a small bedroom. Excellent screenplay and editing to enhance the performances drawn out by director Howard.
Oscar notes: Apollo 13 won the Academy Award for Best Sound and Best Film Editing.
Next week: The latest from CCT, Chino Community Theatre. Some really interesting ideas that are being set in place for the coming year.
Finally, and speaking of the Oscars: The nominations for work in 2022 were released earlier this week, (on the 24th) and I hope a favorite of yours has secured a spot on the roster of those now eligible for the top awards.
The Oscar telecast is scheduled for March 12th.
Not sure I can endure the upcoming weeks of endless promotion and speculation, simply exhausting.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
“Sorry it wasn’t longer; I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray: LA Times]
&
t. a. smith
&
For EFA
“Read local, shop local”
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat. Founded: 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.