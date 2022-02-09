A region full of inspiration

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#836 – Launched January 2006
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
Before I begin, a reminder that tomorrow, at 5 p.m. CST, (my that’s official), another “official” is occurring and that is the opening night of the long-awaited revival of “The Music Man.”
Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, the nearly two-year wait is over, and on Friday morning, the 11th, and let’s hope there still a bit of good fortune surrounding them, the reviews will be positive and it will be engaged for a profitable run.
I have been a long-time supporter of the region of Northwest Arkansas, not only as a destination that should not be missed, it also holds a lifetime of memories for the family.
Re-embraces that include theater, and last week I received an announcement from the management team at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville that it had been awarded a major architectural prize. From that news release:
“TheatreSquared has been awarded the prestigious 2021 International Architecture Awards in the category of ‘Museum and Cultural Buildings.’ The International Architecture Awards are dedicated to the recognition of excellence in architecture and urbanism from a global point-of-view. The program pays tribute to new development in design and underscores the directions and understanding of current cutting-edge processes consistent with today’s design thinking and is the world’s foremost internationally distinguished building, landscape architecture, and urbanism awards program.
“As we welcome audiences back, it’s wonderful to be reminded of just how singular Northwest Arkansas’s home for professional theatre really is,” said Executive Director Martin Miller. “So many community members had an impact on the design of this beautiful space, and we are grateful to the team of design and construction professionals we worked with who made their vision a reality.
“TheatreSquared’s new home was designed by Marvel Architects with lead consultant and theatre designer Charcoalblue under the auspices of the Walton Family Foundation’s Design Excellence Program.”
A slight artistic diversion: Yet certainly not a creative one: Had the pleasure of hearing “Mary Wallace Funk…American aviator, commercial astronaut, and Goodwill Ambassador…who on July 20, 2021, at age 82…became the oldest person to go into space flying on Blue Origin’s New Shephard spacecraft during its suborbital flight, breaking a record held by John Glenn … Her record would stand until later that year when (actor-most notably the original Star Trek series) William Shatner’s flight took place on October 13; Shatner was age 90 at the time. (Ms.) Funk continues to hold the record for the oldest woman to travel to space.”
Refreshingly candid, and what impressed me was the fact that her parents, in particular, her mother, encouraged her to be independent, so she became/was – is, fearless.
Seasons: The theatre world recently lost Stephen Sondheim.
In a period when the Broadway community is struggling to reopen, and with so much banking on “The Music Man” to carry that torch, it was announced on the Playbill.com website that the Library of Congress has released more than six hours of previously unseen interviews with the late composer-lyricist, Stephen Sondheim in which he goes in-depth on much of his landmark body of work … According to LoC Senior Music Specialist Mark Eden Horowitz, the interviews “were originally intended as something of a concordance for researchers and scholars who might be consulting Sondheim’s music manuscripts at some point in the future … Sondheim has often been quoted as saying, ‘Teaching is the noblest profession.’ These interviews clearly reveal that if Sondheim hadn’t chosen a career writing musicals, he would have been an equally adept teacher.”
Later: Mr. Sondheim does his homework.
“Art brings order out of chaos.” Stephen Sondheim
At the time of his passing, Mr. Sondheim was working “on a new musical called 'Square One' in collaboration with (playwright) David Ives.”
With Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” streaming on Disney + and with this new archival Sondheim footage, these long snow days suddenly became much shorter.
PS’s: I’ve started watching the Library of Congress series, a Master’s level course; I had mentioned that the original soundtrack of “The Sound of Music” was #1 on the charts in 1960. Back to the future: It was “cool” because for a fifth-grade project, I directed a lip-synced version for my elementary school.
The directing ‘bug’ struck early, and never left.
Connections made, through the arts, guided by our teachers, in our towns.
t A s
[For EFA: 27-51 / 62]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.