A road journal: May 2021 - February 2022

“But words are things, and a small drop of ink, falling like dew upon a thought, produces that which makes thousands, perhaps millions, think.” [Lord Byron, 1788-1824]
Entering stage left: It is not too often that milestones are encountered early in their evolution where one can write about them, in the present. Hope that makes sense, and such is the case as I begin monthly reflections, titled, “Live, From River City,” on the development of the Hugh Jackman/Sutton Foster version of the Tony Award winning musical classic, Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man.”
This will be more than just a rehashing of a normal transitional calendar of events leading up to the (proposed as of today) opening night, February 10, 2022. It is a personal connection with the musical that first defined Broadway for me 63 years ago.
It was 1959, two years after the original production opened on Broadway, starring Robert Preston, that my mother, a theatre major, knowing of my growing interest in the art form, took me to see the first road company of “The Music Man” starring Forrest Tucker as Harold Hill.
Mr. Willson’s book on his development of the production, titled “But He Doesn’t Know The Territory,” is a fast paced, and often bawdy, journal of the challenges that go into creating a brand-new stage work. I find it to be simply delightful, and when I sense that my over analytical brain is drifting near an overload situation, I’m comfortable reading a chapter at a time. When this series is inaugurated, I will have it completed it and look forward to juxtaposing its content with what will be transpiring during the remainder of the year, into early next winter.
I recently found a picture, dated May 10th, of Mr. Jackman and Ms. Foster working on a dance number and that became one of the catalysts for this project. I got to wondering why were they were working on all of that when previews do not commence until December 20, 2021. In fairness, at their level, even with virus protocols considered, they do not require a full nine months of preparation to reach opening night.
One thought is that Mr. Jackman, like Ms. Foster, has other projects in the mill. Ms. Foster, in fact, will be appearing in London in a limited run of the musical “Anything Goes” from July 23rd to October 17, 2021, and will then have ample time to prepare for The Music Man’s previews/opening.
I can only imagine the scheduling challenges that have been initiated and the pressure they place on the creative teams. They have been waiting for over a year to finally share their talents.
That’s my Will, Rogers: “Mr. Rogers Finds We Too Are Prone To ‘Save Face’: Hollywood, Cal., June 17, (1934) . . . China (by far the smartest nation in the world) has a word that I don’t know how in the world we live without it. It’s called “face,” “saving face.”
We have it just as much as China does, and call it by a hundred other things. But it all gets back to the same thing, “face.” “How can I do nothing and still make it look like I done something?” Congress would have adjourned Saturday night and the country would have arose Monday morning in the happiest and most optimistic mood, but each congressman tried to get his pet bill through, so he could go home and 'save face.' Yours, Will Rogers.”
BRO: Broadway Reopening: Watch the delightful “Broadway’s Back!” musical parody featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show by visiting the Playbill.com website. Next week, news from The Shubert Foundation, that brings even more hope to theater communities.
EFA’s town: Last week I offered new work being done by the members of Chino Community Theatre, Chino, California and the inauguration of its new podcast series, titled, “Steps To The Stage.” Kirk Lane, and Joey Rice are the producing team and they come to the commitment with interesting artistic credentials.
Mr. Rice is an actor who was a part of a number of CCT’s children’s theater, (CCCT) productions before “drifting to behind-the-scenes interests.” Mr. Lane “has been involved in the event technology industry for nearly 30 years and his focus on audio stemmed from being a professional musician since college.”
“Steps to the Stage” will be hosted on all major podcast platforms and social media pages, (Instagram / Facebook / You Tube & Twitter). For further information, contact the team at kirkstts@gmail. com.
From the mind to the pen of Mark Twain: “The man with a new idea is a crank until the idea succeeds.”
Connections made, locally inspired, from our town since 1/'06.
