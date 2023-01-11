A rose by any other name

By Tim Smith
Where Ar [ts] Thou?
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
I will remain a viewer, for our family history’s sake, however, traditional network and streaming delivery services probably should not test that resolve much longer, at least for this old timer.
A new-year’s day tradition for most of its 134-year history, this edition of the Tournament of Roses Parade was finally ‘discovered’ on January 2nd, so needless to say, this highly anticipated kick-off to the coming year did get off on the best of footing.
In fairness, “Never on a Sunday” is a Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association policy, so a pass is reluctantly given. Still and all, who remembers those details? Can’t we just have something that is tried and true? Anyway.
After all that, and in the end, the parade was simply lackluster when it should be uplifting.
The entire telecast came off as tired and that was not helped by the two “readers” who were “perky” but were presented like they were sitting at home – taking California casual just a bit too far.
It was the “C-Team” for an “E-Ticket attraction” – please hurry back Al Roker.
Two hours is a great deal of time to fill, and yet a positive about these new transmission/content delivery models is that they can be as creative as their vision will lead them, especially in this new age.
This broadcast was not one of those opportunities realized and that is not what you want to watch across the nation, much of which is traditionally blanketed with snow and freezing temperatures – looking in on a sunny, southern California day, and wishing they were there.
They are looking forward to making a trip to “the coast.” I know that for a fact, having spent my formative years in northern and western Illinois.
Secondly: Do they really need to duplicate the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade format, with its singing/dancing/Broadway and film ‘moments’ stopping the natural flow of a parade? It seems to work for the Macy’s team, and that’s just fine, but they are promoting different environments.
Back to the Rose Parade: In fairness, they don’t spend a great deal of air time on these ‘moments’, just yet, however, if they are experimenting with incorporating more of them to gain viewership, I’m still not sure why Tanya Tucker was selected for a test run. Case in point: This year’s Macy’s parade featured Lea Michele, the star of the new Funny Girl production on Broadway, and she knocked one of the show’s signature moments, the aptly chosen, “Don’t Rain on my Parade” out of the ‘Manhattan ball park.’
Again, and in fairness, they are the best at capturing that energy, the Rose Parade is not.
In the end, and what brings me back, is being reminded of those California mountains, the flowers, the storied history, and most importantly, and often overlooked; being able to celebrate the thousands of young people who earn the money to sponsor their travel for a once in a lifetime marching experience.
It’s also time to reflect on new possibilities, new creations. The teams of volunteers behind each float seem to have discovered that, and aren’t we the lucky recipients.
The designers, engineers, art directors and sculptors, including the thousands of folks who believe in the parade’s traditions and who donate their time, are the real stars. Like their musical counterparts above, the hours, surely in the tens of thousands, expended for our enjoyment, many for over an entire year, should, at the very least, be the focus of the on-camera personalities.
It would certainly provide them with a deeper connection to the event.
In remembrance of my Dad, a California native, who, in his own quiet way, embraced all that was/is special about his Golden State’s culture, history and traditions, I will be back in 2024, and beyond.
Here’s to all volunteers, everywhere.
Connections made, locally inspired and “saying it through music and floral applications,” in our towns.
“Sorry it wasn’t shorter. I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray; LA Times]
t. a. smith
“Read local – Shop local”
For: EFA
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand and weekend on-line "E"dition of the Pauls Valley Democrat. Founded: 1904.
