By Dan Barney
One of the more concerning issues related to estate planning involves instances of elder abuse and exploitation.
This problem often exists but goes unnoticed. There are, however, often many clues to such a situation.
As mentioned previously one of the best resources for information or help for this problem in Oklahoma is the Senior Law Resource Center, www.senior-law.org; 405-528-0858.
Information and assistance is available to qualified persons. Their web site includes information on a variety of topics including one article on Elder Financial Exploitation and Fraud.
A few highlights include: Oklahoma law defined exploitation under 43 OS 10-103 (A)(9) as follows: “Exploitation” or “exploit” means an unjust or improper use of the resources of a vulnerable adult for the profit or advantage, pecuniary or otherwise, of a person other than the vulnerable adult through the use of undue influence, coercion, harassment, duress, deception, false representation or false pretense.”
Such exploitation is punishable as a felony under 21 OS 843.1 with fines up to $10,000 and imprisonment up to 10 years.
In order to recognize and reveal such exploitation, it is important to identify those who may be most vulnerable.
Some signs and clues might include the following: The recent death of a spouse, physical and/or mental impairment, incapacity or disability, substance abuse, or those facing financial hardship or recently unemployed.
Next week, a look at additional warning signs and discussion of how such persons can be exploited.
