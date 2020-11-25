A season of thanks

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday. It hearkens to a time when very different people groups set differences aside and came together to share a meal of friendship and kindness. In later years, our nation’s founders would call for days of fasting and praying and giving thanks to God for our many blessings.
It’s no doubt that 2020 has been a tough year for many people across the state, country and world.
Isolation, job loss, health concerns and the disappointment of many cancelled plans have taken their toll, but I think most people would agree that their eyes have also been opened to the many blessings we typically take for granted.
Even during this complex and confusing year, there still remains much to be grateful for. Many people have found themselves spending a lot more time with their immediate family while staying home together. Some have picked up a new hobby or completed projects we’d been putting off.
Above all, I hope this year has made us remember what matters most in our lives.
This year has been challenging, but someday I hope we will look back on 2020 and be grateful for the lessons it taught us, even as we grieve the difficulties the year brought with it.
I find plenty in my life to be thankful for – my husband, our family, the community I am blessed to represent, the amazing diversity within Oklahoma and the freedoms we are privileged to enjoy in this nation.
I also want to recognize the men and women who serve or previously served in our military. Many of them will spend the holiday season far from home and their loved ones.
The many civil servants who take care of us every day also deserve our thanks: our law enforcement officers, fireman and other first responders, teachers, our healthcare workers, and many others.
Last year in my Thanksgiving column, I wrote about how life can often surprise us in the worst ways. Little did we know then that just four months later, a global pandemic would consume much of our lives.
As the holiday season approaches, we are all eager to spend time with our families, but please be cautious and think about the people you will be around. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at an all-time high in Oklahoma right now, and we need to make sure we’re doing all we can to slow the spread even as many gather with loved ones during the holidays.
I encourage you to think of creative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving and wear a mask when the situation calls for it. Above all, stay away from others if you don’t feel well.
However you’re celebrating this year, I hope it is enjoyable and restorative.
Happy Thanksgiving to all in House District 42. I am thankful to serve each of you. Have a safe and healthy holiday!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
