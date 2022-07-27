A series of salutes for summer theater

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
Est: January 2006
(Two parts of this series will be found on the Democrat’s website “E”dition.)
Sounds ominous right, a “series,” but never fear, it truly is shorter – overall. Barry (at the newspaper) remains such a good steward of the work, he needs a “summer editing” break as well.
Actually, the length is returning back to the good old days, and that, in part, is our overall theme.
I also just figured out, since the weather is forcing us, once again, to spend a bit more time inside to avoid the heat, what better time to get back to our reading. To assist with that commitment, why not take a few of those minutes and return to my annual salute to summer theater.
When the weather breaks, head out to take in a production. You will be armed with new incentives, hopefully.
I want to encourage you to support your community arts programming, and most especially, due to its limited availability, summer theatres whenever you encounter them.
As I have shared over these many years, there is really nothing more traditional – and reassuring, that all really is right in the creative world, than seeing a production during the gentleness of a summer evening.
Indoors, or out, the performing arts community brings everything, at least for a few hours, into perspective.
As promised last week, and to go along with our summer entertainments, with a slight nod to the successful Broadway revival of The Music Man; this ‘harmonious’ music break centers on becoming reacquainted with art of the barbershop quartet, where singing in four-part harmony is brought to the highest level.
The quartets, members of The Harmony Society, and who strive to compete in the Society’s international competition each year, is a good place to begin.
I invite you to listen to the work of two former international champion quartets, the Vocal Spectrum (champions in 2006) and The Gas House Gang, (1993 champions), by traveling to YouTube and listen to (what I believe) are their signature songs.
Vocal Spectrum’s “Go the Distance,” and The Gas House Gang’s, “Lullaby (Goodnight, My Angel).”
Separated by just over a decade, their presentation styles are surprisingly similar, with harmonies, that are stunning in their simplicity. That is what made them champions in their generation of the art form.
“The songs remember when” – Vocal Spectrum: “. . . In 2004… . . . won the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Collegiate Quartet Contest, and on July 8, 2006, they became International Champions, winning the society’s International Quartet Contest.”
That is truly amazing given the level of talent at the international level.
The Gas House Gang: “They started singing as a group in 1987 . . . and were awarded the 1993 International Quartet Championship.”
A journey to the gold medal that is also remarkable in its brevity.
Back to The Music Man: The original 1957 Broadway production featured a barbershop quartet, the Buffalo Bills, who nearly, “it is rumored,” stole the show, and then, would reprieve their unique sound, (for that time period), in the film version.
They were international barbershop quartet champions in 1950.
Just can’t resist: The Music Man won the Tony Award for Best Musical. What show did they beat out? If you guessed West Side Story you would be correct. Talk about vastly different musical genres in direct competition, and along Broadway no yet. Who would have guessed?
Summer reading update: Deep into the Charles Schulz (Peanuts cartoon creator) biography and that is proving to be insightful, especially into that which, from one’s past, impacts future creative impact.
Celebrating the application of the creative spirit, in our towns.
For ETP: 1931-(1965)-2022
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021
t. a. (word) smith
(Where Arts Thou? is published each Wednesday in the newsstand edition and then appears on the website of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.