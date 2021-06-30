A shout out to DDB worker

DDB is happy to send a shout out to Eric Blankenship, this week’s feature employee.
Blankenship came to DDB looking for a local job when he moved back to Oklahoma from Pennsylvania to be close to his family. He was hired pretty much on the spot for an opening in the production area.
His career began with DDB on Aug. 11, 2014. His experience quickly landed him in the quality department where he excelled.
“It was obvious that Eric possessed the skills required to become a team leader in the sales department, so after about a year he was transferred into an account’s manager position.
“Eric leads his team with professionalism and efficiency. He is always eager to go the extra mile to help wherever he is needed with the team and DDB customers and to make sure he is doing all he can to make DDB successful.”
When asked what he likes about working for DDB, he replied, “the family feeling appealed to me. After the first year with DDB I realized it was not just a facade.”
Blankenship said he is very appreciative of the opportunities that DDB has given and continues to provide for him to grow.
“Eric told us he appreciates the trust DDB has placed in him to be the voice of the company with some of DDB’s biggest customers. He is grateful for the opportunity to travel and represent the company. He said it gives him a great feeling of belonging.”
“DDB truly makes you feel that you are a member of the family,” Blankenship said.
In Eric’s limited spare time he enjoys landscaping and being outdoors. He is a true Oklahoman; he likes to fish and hunt as often as he can.
His true passion is spending time with family on the boat soaking up sun. He loves participating and being the biggest fan for his kids as they pursue their sports activities. Eric is a dedicated family man.
“On behalf of all DDB, I am proud to say thank you Eric for your dedication and passion for DDB. You are appreciated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.