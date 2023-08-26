Stumbling across a green June beetle may be surprising for some people due to the insect's large size and unique look, like that of a souped-up June bug.
It has broader "shoulders," so it looks more like a tank whereas a June bug perhaps looks more like a compact SUV or a minivan.
And its metallic green and gold coloring only adds to its impressive appearance.
But despite its handsomeness, it is considered a minor pest as adults sometimes feed on and damage many varieties of ripening fruits, including peaches, figs, blackberries and apples.
However, adults are mostly attracted to fruit that has already been damaged or become overripe.
Additionally, the older larvae (grubs) can sometimes cause damage to turfgrass and other vegetation.
According to "Dave's Garden," whereas many times people can just remove insect damage from fruit and eat the portion that wasn't affected, green June beetles seem to secrete a substance that permeates fruit, which makes the whole piece taste and smell bad.
However, this species may be beneficial as well. There is some evidence that green June beetle larvae prey upon Japanese beetle grubs and also black cutworms, both considered serious agricultural pests, when they encounter them.
Green June beetles complete one generation annually. They overwinter as mature grubs and resume feeding in the spring.
In Oklahoma, adults are active from about June into October.
Appearance
Green June beetle (Cotinis nitida) adults are up to one inch in length. They are metallic green overall and have body margins that range from gold to yellow-orange.
Adults also have a distinct, small, flat horn on the head (photo).
Grubs are mostly white with orange-brown heads and can grow up to one-and-a-half inches in length.
Range
Green June beetles can be found all over Oklahoma. Their range includes the eastern half of the United States, from Texas to Nebraska east to Maine and Florida.
Habitat
These beetles can be found in just about every habitat, from woodlands to fields, parks, orchards, etc.
Food
As mentioned previously, adults eat a variety of overripe fruits and berries, but also feed on leaves and leaking tree sap.
Larvae feed on decaying organic matter in the thatch and root zone of many grasses, as well as on the underground portions of other plants.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.