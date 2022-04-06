A special 'house' guest in PV

The House Church in Pauls Valley will host Chad Gonzales for a healing-focused service this weekend.
The service is at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, while Gonzales is set to speak during the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services Sunday morning at the church southwest of PV off Air
Over the last 18 years, Chad and his wife Lacy have taken continued steps of faith in fulfilling what God has called them to do. During the first 15 years, they pioneered and pastored two churches in Texas and Arkansas and now lead the Chad Gonzales Ministries.
Both are graduates of Rhema Bible Training College, and they have been married since 2003. They are the proud parents of their son Jake and reside in Tulsa.
Chad also holds a Master of Education in Counseling from Lamar University and a Doctor of Ministry from School of Bible Theology Seminary and University.
The ministry of healing had always been the heartbeat of the ministry. In their second month of ministry, they had a completely blind woman healed. The next month, Chad saw three tumors dissolve on the head of a four-year-old boy diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease; three days later, the doctors confirmed the boy was cancer-free.
Since those first few months, there has been a hunger to experience more of God and help to set people free. Over those years, God began to work mightily through their ministry and miracles began to take place in greater degrees.
From blind eyes and deaf ears being healed, broken bones healed, short limbs growing, tumors dissolving, skin diseases being healed, numerous cases of cancers healed.
Chad has preached and demonstrated the healing power of God in North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe.
In 2019, Chad sensed it was time to put the healing ministry at the forefront; as a result, Chad and Lacy stepped down from the leadership of their church and stepped out full time holding healing conferences and trainings all over the world.
Chad also founded The Healing Academy, which is a training for the everyday believer to learn how to walk in divine health and taking healing to their world.
Future plans are for an in-person healing academy in London, England.
