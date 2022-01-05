A special OSU salute to Nanette

A retirement reception for Nanette Shultz is set for Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9 at the train depot in Pauls Valley. Shultz is retiring from the local OSU Extension office after serving for nearly two decades.

The public is invited to a special reception to honor Nanette Shultz this weekend.

Shultz served as an administrative support specialist at the Garvin County OSU Cooperative Extension office in Pauls Valley for 18 ½ years.

She served from July 2003 to January 2022 at the Extension office located in the Garvin County Courthouse.

Her retirement reception is set to start at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9 at the Santa Fe Depot in Pauls Valley.

Anyone planning to attend are asked to RSVP Melissa, Tracie or Lori at 405-238-6681 or tracie.mullendore@okstate.edu.

