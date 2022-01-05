A special OSU salute to Nanette

The public is invited to a special reception to honor Nanette Shultz this weekend.
Shultz served as an administrative support specialist at the Garvin County OSU Cooperative Extension office in Pauls Valley for 18 ½ years.
She served from July 2003 to January 2022 at the Extension office located in the Garvin County Courthouse.
Her retirement reception is set to start at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9 at the Santa Fe Depot in Pauls Valley.
Anyone planning to attend are asked to RSVP Melissa, Tracie or Lori at 405-238-6681 or tracie.mullendore@okstate.edu.
