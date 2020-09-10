A special salute to Sir Ken

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Trust you are enjoying a relaxing post Labor Day holiday week. It certainly felt odd not having final summer activities on the calendar, and ‘laboring’ this year has taken on a new and even more significant definition.
With so much to be thankful for, we must continue to find ways to remember and celebrate that which keeps us engaged. Maybe the following series will be of some assistance.
The passing of Sir Ken Robinson, Ph.D., will reverberate through education circles for decades to come, and how ironic his leaving the scene when the creative application of personal gifts, his passion, is being tested to the maximum as institutions of higher learning struggle to return their students to whatever the new normal is going to represent.
From the introduction to his 2015 book,” Creative Schools: The Grassroots Revolution That’s Transforming Education” with Lou Aronica, Sir Ken leaves us to contemplate the following:
“As we face a very uncertain future, the answer is not to do better what we’ve done before. We have to do something else. The challenge is not to fix this system but to change it; not to reform it but to transform it.
“The great irony in the current malaise in education is that we actually know what works. We just don’t do it on a wide enough scale. We are in position as never before to use our creative and technological resources to change that. We now have limitless opportunities to engage young people’s imaginations and to provide forms of teaching and learning that are highly customized to them.
“Although education is now a global issue, it is inevitably a grassroots process. Understanding that is the key to transformation. The world is undergoing revolutionary changes; we need a revolution in education too. Like most revolutions, this one has been brewing for a long time, and in many places, it is already well under way. It is not coming from the top down; it is coming, as it must do, from the ground up.”
I have recently learned from The Oklahoman newspaper, published on August 31, 2020 and updated later that same day, as reported by Brandy McDonnell and dated in Norman, Oklahoma: “Ron Howard establishes University of Oklahoma drama scholarship for rural students in memory of his parents.”
The article goes on to share:
“A recent gift from Academy Award-winning filmmaker and Duncan (OK) native Ron Howard will help fellow aspiring actors with small-town roots pursue their dream of studying drama and fine arts at the University of Oklahoma. The University announced today, that Howard’s $90,000 gift to the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts at OU establishes a scholarship to support students in the college’s Helmerich School of Drama who come from rural areas across the United States. The Scholarship is named in memory of Howard’s parents, Rance and Jean Howard, both of whom were born in Oklahoma and studied drama at OU before embarking on successful acting careers . . . “
Classical connection: 2018 saw the world celebrate the Leonard Bernstein Centenary and over the summer, I have been reading and more importantly, listening to the works of this immense talent. I happened upon the Berlin Celebration Concert, where Maestro Bernstein conducted Beethoven’s No. 9 Symphony.
Performed in the former East Germany, and on Christmas Day 1989, it celebrated the removal of the Berlin Wall, thus reuniting a formally divided Germany.
Without the benefit of having the musical score in front of him, he conducted from memory, the majestic orchestra, supported by two choirs, including soloists. Truly, it was a performance that tied one heart to another, with nothing in between to direct the journey except memories of peace, through music.
It was mesmerizing from the moment those first notes were struck. He would pass away less than one year later.
Christmas evening may never be the same again in the Smith household.
“The song remembers when.”
Connections made, locally inspired, from our town – since 1/06!
“See” you in the paper.
t A s
(#762)
Commented
