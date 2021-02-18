In a previous article we discussed the fact that there are many techniques available to prevent the need to do a probate. One of the more recent and also unique approaches is the use of a Transfer on Death Deed. Such a deed permits you to continue to own and control,(even sell), your property until death but also permits you to pass it to your designated grantee after your death with our court action.
This act, the Non-Testamentary Transfer of Property Act, permits you to prepare a deed that will, upon your death, automatically transfer ownership of your real property to persons you name in the deed. This is a “Transfer on Death” deed, similar in concept to a Payable on Death bank account.
How Does the New Deed Work?
A person (the “Grantor) executes a deed that names a successor as the recipient of the property at the death of the Grantor. The deed is signed, acknowledged and recorded in the county records.
The Grantor remains as the legal owner so long as he (she) is living. In addition, he retains the right to revoke the deed at any time prior to death by executing and recording a formal revocation in the records of the county or by executing a new Transfer on Death deed. Upon his death, the property immediately becomes the property of the person or persons named as grantees in the deed.
What is the Advantage of this New Deed?
The property will pass to the named persons without probate.
The Grantor retains ownership and control of the property so long they are living.
The property passes to the new owner immediately after death. No delay occurs in the transfer of ownership, only the filing of an affidavit to affirm the death of the Grantor is required. No estate tax release is required if the new owner is a spouse or if the transfer occurs after January 1, 2010.
How Does This Compare to a Deed With Retained Life Estate?
A similar transfer that has been used for many years is the immediate deeding and transfer of property to a new owner but in which the Grantor retains a life estate (the right to use the property for the rest of your life). A life estate transfer also avoids probate but:
The use of a life estate transfers legal ownership immediately to another person. The Grantor does retain the use and benefit of the property but cannot revoke the deed or change the persons owning the property. A Transfer on Death deed thus provides more control and future flexibility and the ability to revoke or change beneficiaries.
The impact on Medicaid eligibility is also a consideration and may be undesirable.
A Transfer on Death deed does not transfer property until death, so the property can be counted against the assets of the Grantor so long as he lives.
On the other hand, if property is deeded and a life estate is retained, the property is not counted as an asset (after a five year look back period), only the value of the life estate is counted as an asset. Usually the life estate has a lower value than the asset itself.
This technique is a new “tool”. Only a few other states have such a law. One of the goals of the law is to simplify transfer for persons with small estates who may have only a home as real property. Use of this method will enable transfer of that home at death without probate and without the need to lose control of that property prior to death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.