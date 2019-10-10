Over the last several weeks we have reviewed a wide variety of issues relating to deeds. Perhaps it is best, then, to briefly summarize the key points covered:
1. Real property carries with it an entire group of rights, i.e. surface rights, mineral rights, the right to short term use “Rent or Lease”, the right to pass over (easements), etc.
2. These rights can be split off in pieces such as the transfer of just mineral rights or transferred as a whole. Normally transfer is by deed.
Various types of deeds exist to accomplish different transfer goals, i.e. Warranty Deed – (guarantees quality of title), Quit Claim Deed- (transfers only what you own even if it is not specifically spelled out) etc.
3. One new type of deed was specifically created by the legislature to accomplish a transfer only at the time of death, a “Transfer on Death” deed. Such a deed can take the place of transfer by Will or by a Trust.
4. Preparation of a binding, legal deed requires proper format, the proper parties and a proper description of the Grantor, Grantee, and the property to be transferred.
For example in a marriage situation, transfer by either spouse must be accompanied by the signature of both spouses even if the property is titled only in the name of one spouse.
5. The legal descriptions used are often confusing to a layman but basically are one of three types:
a. Governmental survey – Section/ Range/Township
b. Metes and bounds – survey description
c. Platted subdivisions
6. The ownership of real property can be varied to suit the purposes of the new owners (Grantees).
Ownership may be in the name of an individual; or if there are more than one owners, joint ownership may be as tenants in common with each owning an undivided share.
Joint ownership as joint tenants can also include a right of survivorship so that title will pass to the surviving joint tenant(s) at death of one of the joint tenant(s) without the need of a probate or trust.
7. If title is held in Joint tenancy with right of survivorship, the death of one joint tenant passes legal title to the surviving joint tenant(s).
However, to effect that transfer and to document that transfer in the land records of the county an Affidavit of Surviving joint Tenant is prepared and filed. This affidavit includes proof of death and a full legal description of the property. Recording of the affidavit accomplishes the transfer of title to the surviving tenant(s).
The transfer of property is perhaps the most widely used legal need.
It also involves perhaps the most valuable asset owned by most families. Therefore, a good knowledge of the purpose, construction and application for such documents is a valuable resource.
