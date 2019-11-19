It will be the 11th time around for Taste of the Valley to tempt the taste buds while raising money for one big band trip.
The event featuring a number of local restaurants is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds.
All proceeds from the event is to help members of Pauls Valley High School band take a trip to New York City next May.
•••
The First Baptist Church of Elmore City will host its 21st annual free community Thanksgiving dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Family Life Center.
The church is one block west of the four-way in EC. For more, call the church office at 580-788-4110.
• Pauls Valley's free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28 will be by delivery only this year.
Anyone interested in having a traditional holiday meal delivered should contact Valley Life Church at 405-283-8055 or the Samaritans of Pauls Valley.
• A community Thanksgiving service is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Crossroads Church west of PV off SH 19.
• The annual PV Fire Department chili supper will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at the fire station, McClure and Walnut.
The gathering is again before the Parade of Lights in downtown PV.
• The Garvin County Democratic Club is sponsoring a voters registration checkup from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the public library in PV.
Voters can also check their registration status online at the Oklahoma State Election Board website.
• An Adams, Gainer, Kinard, McCaleb and Smith reunion, along with a 100th birthday celebration for Amos Smith, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the First Baptist Church in Lindsay, 410 SW 3rd. Call Loyd at 1-661-578-1434 for more.
• Victory Lighthouse located on the east side of PV near SH 19 is inviting the public as it's hosting special speakers Rev. Robert and Jan Teel during morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.