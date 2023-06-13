A team for the ages

By Congressman Tom Cole
Last week, the University of Oklahoma softball team brought home the championship trophy once again after another incredible and historic season.
OU has built one of the greatest sports teams in history and a dynasty that will continue to captivate the U.S. and the world for years to come.
This team’s hard work, tenacity and drive throughout the entire season paid off. With only one loss and 54 straight wins, this impressive team won their third championship in a row and sixth in the last decade.
They are only the second program ever to win three national titles in a row.
I and many others in the Fourth District, state and nation followed their journey with excitement, as seen in their chart-topping television ratings.
Oklahoma City has done a terrific job at hosting and growing this tournament, and with a new world-class stadium being built in Norman, this is certainly only the beginning for this world-class team.
The new Love’s Field, which is expected to be completed in the next few years, will host more amazing teams and allow for more fans.
OU softball will go down in history as one of the greatest sports teams. The players, head coach Patty Gasso, assistant coaches, the OU athletic department and all others involved have created an incredible legacy.
Congratulations – we are all cheering for yet another successful season!
