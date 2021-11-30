A team-up for online cheer

The OSU Extension Service and Oklahoma Home and Community Education, best known as OHCE, are teaming up to host their first ever virtual holiday program.
It will come at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 as Extension educators demonstrate some “super fun, super fun” holiday “entertaining hacks.”
The event is free as all anyone needs is an iPad or computer.
However, participants will need to have access to the Zoom app, which can be downloaded by going to zoom.us.
The online event is expected to include Lincoln County Extension educator Jessica Riggin.
As seen on Oklahoma City's Fox 25 news, she will demonstrate the most “incredibly” easy cinnamon roll recipe for a holiday breakfast.
Joining the event from Tulsa's News 6 “Cooking Corner” kitchen is Tulsa County Extension educator Michelle Bonicelli.
She is expected to show the audience how to make a “tasty make-ahead” holiday casserole.
Murray County Extension educator Debbie Sharp will provide some tips for impressing guests with some new charcuterie skills.
OSU Extension is also presenting OHCE member April Green from Cleveland County, who will share a holiday craft project that goes right along with the holiday entertaining theme.
She will show how to make napkin rings with recycled and dollar store items for under 50 cents each.
There are several ways to register for this upcoming virtual event.
One way is to contact the Garvin County Election Board office to get the online link to register.
Another is to search for “Holiday Entertaining Hacks – Virtual” on Facebook.
