A tribute to Stanley 'Sam' Cook

I first met Sam in 1960 when I dated his sister, Margaret. He was about 13 at the time and did his best to show his oats. He was just a kid but grew up quickly. We took him on a double date to the drive-in at Pauls Valley. On the way we stopped and picked up his first date near Satterwhite. No names, just keeping it all very quiet. Oh no, did I help Sam start his womanizing.
Sam gave away his sister, Margaret, at our wedding in 1962.
As Sam grew up, we went fishing and hunting, always with someone else. There were several of us, sometimes too many, especially hunting quail. Sam’s brother-in-law, Cotton, and Sam’s friend, C.L., were almost always with him. Sam’s Uncle Lee was also part of the fishing crowd. A large group of people met at C.L.’s old store to play dominoes and Sam was always one of the players.
I live in Albuquerque and came back to East Central working on my master's. Sam was also going to East Central and one summer his sister, Dona, and her husband, ‘Cotton,’ let him stay in their apartment. Margaret and I saw him every day that summer as we were also close by. We often played cards and dominoes as there were 5 of us and sometimes one or two more. Sam’s other sister, Jeanne, would also be there on occasion. It was a fun summer. I am sure Patsy, his baby sister, was also there on occasion.
Time goes on and he is in the Army and went to Vietnam. Margaret would send cookies and other items to him trying to make his stay in Vietnam easier. Writing him letters on a regular basis. Sam returned from Vietnam and started working in different school systems and got married at some time before or after Vietnam.
Years went by and we had get-togethers during the summers and Christmases. When my Dad passed away, Sam helped me do various jobs on the farm. He had a tractor with a front-end scoop and I would borrow it to do some odd jobs on Mother’s farm. He helped with fence repair, trimming trees and bushes around the house. I could always depend on Sam for his help and advice. And, when my Mother passed away, he was there helping me dispose of items around the house and farm. I was selling some farm items to a man and quoted him a price. Sam, very quickly spoke up and told the man that I want Franklins, not a check. That was very thoughtful of him as who knows about taking a check. It was probably good but Sam was looking out for me. Sam bought a cattle chute and I gave him other items.
During the summers after Sam’s Dad passed away, I would help Sam with various jobs on his farm whether it was building fence or working the hay field; there is always something to do on a farm. Donald, another brother-in-law, of Sam’s was there lending a hand. Donald would be very helpful welding for Sam. Corner post would often need braces welded to them. Cotton was also there lending a helping hand and of course Sam always returned the favor and helped others then he was needed. When I say I helped Sam, that was not daily as I only came back to OK about four times a year and stayed a week or month helping my Mother and, of course, just being there for her. Seemed like Sam was always outside on the tractor or checking his cattle.
And, I did mention a double date with a very cute girl. And years later, a wife who he brought out to Albuquerque. I have a photo of her, him, his sister and nephew and nieces on Sandia Crest, all looking very happy. Sam was a lady’s man. It seemed like every time we went back to Oklahoma; he had a new girlfriend or wife. I recall a cute young lady from Wynnewood, and our next trip she was not there. But there was someone else, who? I don’t remember. On another occasion he brought out a lady who had two young girls. I recall taking the girls ice skating. Yes, there is ice in Albuquerque if you can cool off the inside of a building enough. He was working in Winslow and his lady, at that time, came through Albuquerque going home for a visit. He then moved on to Flagstaff; was there a new lady there, of course. We took our family to both places to meet Sam and his brides. How many is that? Four I believe just counting those out West. I recall Sam’s brother-in-law, Bob, commenting that he did not get to meet the last bride as Sam had another wife so quickly. Oh well, he and the wives, had some fun for a day or two or maybe a year or two. He then met Janet and lived happily ever after.
These are my fond memories as the first in-law in this family. And the most important was his willingness to help someone. He never said ‘No.’
Yours Truly,
DeWayne Colwell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.