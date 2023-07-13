By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
There are two special situations in which you may become empowered to act for others – as the executor of a will – or as a trustee for the trust of a family member.
It is important that you understand what is required of a trustee whether you are the person creating the trust and selecting a trustee or as the person named as the trustee by others.
If you are named as the trustee of a trust you also incur significant legal duties.
These fiduciary duties of loyalty, impartiality, prudence and confidentiality legally bind you to perform according to law on behalf of:
• The persons creating the trust, (commonly referred to by anyone of the following terms the Settlor, the Donor, the Trustor, or the Grantor), and
• The persons who will benefit from the trust, (“the Beneficiaries.”)
Administration of the trustee function occurs in two primary situations:
1) Maintenance of an ongoing trust and
2) Termination of a trust and distribution of trust assets upon the death of a trustor.
Although the existence of a trust may eliminate the need for a probate there is still a lot of work to be accomplished by the trustee.
This function is particularly critical after the death of the grantors of the trust since it may involve significant coordination with investment companies as well as the sale or transfer of property or mineral interests.
In the next few weeks we will review some of the duties and obligations of the trustee or successor trustee.
