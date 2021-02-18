A virtual reality tie to PV

Oklahoma-based tech founders have announced the launch of ArborXR, a new enterprise-focused company emerging from the sale of SpringboardVR, a leading provider of VR venue management software and the largest content marketplace for location-based entertainment (LBE), to Vertigo Games, the multi-platform VR publisher and developer best known for “Arizona Sunshine.”
Right in the middle of it all is Bradley Scoggin, who grew up in Pauls Valley.
After graduating from the University of Oklahoma he launched SpringboardVR, a leader provider in the virtual reality space which eventually sold to Vertigo Games.
Now, he is one of three founders of ArborXR, a new enterprise-focused company to manage devices, content and users in the enterprise VR ecosystem.
SpringboardVR, which was founded in 2017, offers more than 400 virtual reality titles through its leading content marketplace that serves over 500 companies in more than 40 countries.
The SpringboardVR founders, senior leaders and the product and development team have moved to form a new company, ArborXR, which manages devices, content, and users in the enterprise VR ecosystem. At launch, ArborXR is being used by Fortune 500 companies, Independent Software Vendors, educational institutions and SMBs.
“Vertigo was our first choice to take over SpringboardVR because of their unwavering commitment to location-based VR,” Scoggin said in a released statement.
“They are uniquely positioned to build on our successes as they have worked directly with VR arcades for years, and they continue to be the single largest publisher on the platform. We are incredibly proud of what we built with SpringboardVR and are very thankful for our partner locations and the content studios that have distributed their games with us.”
Several key customer-facing members of the SpringboardVR team will be joining Vertigo Games, which will ensure seamless service and operations for arcade operators and game studios around the world.
The SpringboardVR brand and software platform will continue to operate under its current name but with the support and resources of the Vertigo Games team.
