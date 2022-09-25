A week that continues to be historic

By Tim Smith
History plays out in sacred and secular ways, and such was the case this past September 12th when a day after honoring those who perished on 9/11, the world once again paused to remember, this time it was through the speech given by President John F. Kennedy at Rice University in Houston, Texas on September 12, 1962, titled, “We Choose to Go to The Moon.”
The president laid out before the nation his vision of what it would take to reach the moon, and beyond.
Sadly, he did not live long enough to see the culmination of those dreams for his nation. How proud he would have been.
Those events were then followed by Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on the 19th.
History can be today, and isn’t it comforting to know that we have the arts to nurture and comfort us when they are needed the most.
Regrettably, they may not arrive from the Broadway community, beginning in early 2023.
It was just announced that the Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster led production of The Music Man was going to close.
The road to its February 2022 opening was a rocky one, due primarily to the virus and its lingering effects.
Not only was it challenged just arriving at opening night, but it seemed to never gain solid traction in adhering to its performance calendar. Key players were also in an out of performances, and that momentum loss was impactful.
One of the lingering effects: Nominated for six Tony Awards, The Music Man and did it not win a single honor. One of those losses was for the season’s best revival. Food for thought: Within the musical theater award categories, for a staple like The Music Man not to win may be a statement as to the future of the genre.
I am keeping my fingers crossed that we will see more of the classics, as originally conceived, in the coming seasons.
Reel time: Just when you think the “Cruise” ship has pulled into port for a break. Have you been watching the trailers for his upcoming Mission Impossible installment? A story line developed over two films.
Not only do we get to enjoy a greatly expanded MI narrative, but we actually have some wait time between their release dates.
Takes one back to the Star Wars days, yet thankfully, it will not be years between each MI film.
Just in: 9/17/22. I was finalizing this week’s edition and I learned that the longest running show in Broadway history, The Phantom of the Opera, will close on 2/18/23, its “13,925th” performance.
At the same time, I also checked – and apparently the Jackman/Sutton edition of The Music Man has recorded its cast album. No release date has been announced.
What a crazy time we are in – stay tuned.
Next week: CCT is back and its full steam ahead.
From his neighborhood, Mr. Rogers once said: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look of helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ To this day, especially in times of ‘disaster,’ I remember my mother’s words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers – so many caring people in this world.”
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
