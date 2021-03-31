A weekend 'zoom' for county Democrats

Members of the Garvin County Democratic Party are planning to come together this weekend for an online county convention by way of Zoom.
The convention is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3.
Set for the convention is an election of officers to serve for the next two years and a discussion of the District 4 party convention scheduled for May 1.
Current officers of the county Democratic party are Chairperson Kim Jackson, Vice Chair Steve Jarman, Secretary Zora Sampson and Treasurer Al Jackson.
All Garvin County Democrats are encouraged to participate. Contact one of the officers to obtain the Zoom address.
•••
The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), chapter No. 641 in Pauls Valley, is moving to a new location and a new time beginning Monday, April 5.
Meetings will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. Please enter from the south side of the building.
TOPS is a nonprofit organization focusing on taking off and keeping off weight in a sensible manner. Visitors are always welcome and the first meeting is free.
Any questions, please call Lorraine at 405-238-0068.
•••
Enrollment for prekindergarten students in Pauls Valley will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1 in the auditorium of the Pauls Valley Elementary School.
Needed for the registration are the child's state birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, proof of residence and CDIB if applicable.
Children being registered during this early enrollment must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
• A series of free yoga classes are continuing at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Added to the library lineup is a six-week tai chi class offered by Big Five Community Services Inc. at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The first class in the series started March 15.
Participants must be at least 60 years old, and no prior experience is necessary. Classes are limited to nine participants, who will be required to wear a mask. A second class could be added later.
Tai chi is meant to improve balance and posture, prevent falls, improve blood flow, enhance brain function, help with muscle strength and reduce stress and increase relaxation.
Call Alona Smith at 1-888-439-5331 to find out more.
Also offered at the library are yoga classes on Wednesday evenings through April 28. Classes include vinyasa at 6 p.m. and yin at 7:15 p.m.
Fundamental yoga classes will have a couple of different meeting times this spring.
One class is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through April 26. Another class is 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through April 30.
Reservations are required, so call the public library at 405-238-5188. Masks are required as social distancing will be observed.
