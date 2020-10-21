God’s mercy and grace is God’s act of kindness to a guilty humanity that was not deserving but granted to us by God through Jesus based on God’s love for us.
“The Lord is merciful and gracious, Slow to anger, and abounding in mercy.” (Psalm 103:8)
God is the judge of all, and God alone has all the evidence needed to condemn us and put us on trial if God wanted to, but instead, God chose not to give us what we deserve.
He saved us from wrath and punishment, and instead, God gave us unending love, compassion, grace, and mercy.
“Grace and peace be multiplied to you in the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord,” (2 Peter 1:2)
God does not treat us as our sins deserve or repay us according to what we have done. That is love!
We must remind ourselves every day of what God has done on our behalf because sometimes the issues of life, sin, sickness, pain, anger, bitterness, resentment, guilt, and sorrow blind us to what God has already completed in our lives and what He is currently doing in and through us.
“Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.” (Ephesians 1:2)
Whatever you are facing in your life right now that is weighing you down can be broken. Take a moment and take a good look at all the mercy, grace, and loving kindness that God has already performed on our behalf through Jesus and we will be able to move on in hope for the future.
We will know that our God is the same God, and yes, God can and will do it again!
What is weighing you down in your life?
“Heavenly Father, Grace and peace from You my Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Grace and peace be multiplied to me in the knowledge of You and, of Jesus my Lord. You do not treat me as my sins deserve or repay me according to what I have done. That is love! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
