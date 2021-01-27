||||
Academic champ
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Claudia Brown was born to Clifton and Glee Ford Tomberlin in Crescent, Okla., on April 4, 1938 and passed from this life on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the age of 82 years.
James Thomas Whitaker passed peacefully on January 23, 2021 at the age of 73.
Lenore Rebekah Sherrod, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and retired postmaster whose smile brightened everyone’s life, died Jan. 23, 2021 at her home in Norman. She was 95.
Jimmie Jarman was born January 17, 1939 in Sulphur, Oklahoma to Charlie Vernon Jarman and Bobbie (Johnston) Jarman. He was raised in Garvin County and lived most of his life in the Pauls Valley area. He attended Pauls Valley schools and is a graduate of the Pauls Valley High School.
Larry Michael “Mac” McElroy, 77, passed away at home after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was born in Norman, Okla., on November 25, 1943 to Franklin D. “Pete” McElroy and Lucy Ellen Roberts McElroy.
Most Popular
Articles
- Open sign not far away for hospital
- Long list of honors for Lee students
- Garvin County Public Records
- Honor rolls out for Jackson
- No flash for PV's new school
- Former PV star looks to past, future
- ECP rally comes up short in tournament finals
- PV teams advance to consolation finals in Atoka
- Active cases at 342 for Garvin County
- New leader steps in for chamber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.