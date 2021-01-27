Academic champ

The Pauls Valley High School academic team recently competed at its Area Tournament, defeating Plainview and Purcell, to win the championship and earn a spot in the state tournament on Feb. 6 at Rose State College. Shown are (back from left) Caleb Henley, Levi Ballard, Blake Robbins, coach Melinda Alfred, (middle) Sarah Christensen, captain Emma Christensen, Donovan Bolte, Kathryn Chronister, (front) Spencer Flinn and Toby Brown. Not pictured are Sam Yates, Grant English, Callie Babcock and Phoenix Meyer.

||||

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you