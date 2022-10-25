Academic team wins district title

The Pauls Valley High School Academic Team recently earned the title of district champions with wins over Classen SAS and Lexington and now move onto regionals on Nov. 12 in Eufaula. Shown are (back from left) Braeden Rice, Eddie Sullivan, Logan Stanley, Toby Brown, Captain Levi Ballard, Kaden Nirschl, Nic McCarty, Isaac Green, (front) Anna Hamilton, Sarah Christensen, Callie Babcock, Garrett Barnett, Sam Yates, Ramon Kennday, Phoenix Meyer and Coach Melinda Alfred.