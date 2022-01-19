Acquisition a good fit for Covercraft

Covercraft has announced the acquisition of Lloyd Mats, an industry leading manufacturer of custom fit carpeted floor and cargo mats for cars, trucks, vans, SUVs and RVs.
Covercraft Industries, LLC, a leading branded manufacturer of automotive, marine and recreational vehicle protection products, as well as a market leader in outdoor protection products for home and garden, is headquartered in Pauls Valley
Since 1978, Lloyd Mats has developed a comprehensive library of vehicle application-specific patterns in the custom floor mat category.
The company offers multiple branded, licensed, and personalized versions of its floor mats across dozens of colors and carpet styles.
Through its focus on design, quality, and service, Lloyds has emerged as a leader in auto and truck carpeted floor mats.
“As a premier source of carpeted floor mats, we are excited to have Lloyd Mats join the Covercraft family,” says Covercraft CEO Matt Jordan.
“We see strong alignment in terms of quality, values and service levels that we believe makes this acquisition a mutually complementary fit, not just for the companies but also for our customers seeking to protect the things that are important to them.”
“The merger with Covercraft brings additional resources and growth opportunities for Lloyd Mats and preserves our focus on building the highest quality products in the market and providing fast, effective, service,” saod Brendan Dooley, president of Lloyd Mats.
“Lloyd’s management team looks forward to working with the Covercraft team to build together what we feel could become the most comprehensive vehicle protection company in the industry.”
This acquisition is the first completed under Covercraft’s new ownership, Audax Private Equity (“Audax”).
Jason Ellis, managing director at Audax, adds, “Covercraft introduced the first custom fit car cover more than 55 years ago and is a long-standing leader in the vehicle protection accessories market.”
“This is an exciting first step on the path to expanding the markets we serve, bringing in new skills and knowledge, and leveraging Covercraft’s skills in driving growth and efficiency.”
