Across the board, stories that impact

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
The @ Home Edition
Est: May 2020
Two notables who graced the creative landscape for decades recently passed away. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author, David McCullough and singer-actress and co-star of the '70s film Grease, (playing alongside John Travolta), Olivia Newton John.
Grease defined the emergence of an entire generation.
Mr. McCullough’s voice was as recognizable on screen, most notably in his role as the narrator for a number of Ken Burns’ documentaries, as it was, through his style of writing.
His Pulitzer wins were for the biographies of presidents Harry S. Truman and John Adams.
He was also a two-time winner of the “National Book Award…(and in) 2006, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the United States’ highest civilian awards…he hosted American Experience for twelve years.”
Two streaming offerings that you might enjoy: 13 Lives is Academy Award winning director, Ron Howard’s latest film that dramatizes the remarkable rescue of 12 young soccer players, and their coach, who were trapped, unexpectedly, by rising flood waters within a cave system in Thailand.
From what I am hearing, it appears that this work paints an accurate picture of the transpired events.
For Star Wars fans, in particular, travel to Disney+ to watch Light and Magic, a documentary.
“Granted unparallel access, Academy Award nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision (Star Wars and others) to life.”
You will not be disappointed.
A family member recently attended The Global Leadership Summit, (GLS) and reported back that it was, overall, a most positive experience. GLS “. . . the premier leadership event of the year-brings you a two-day catalytic experience of rich learning, new ideas, fresh perspective, and inspiring stories from leading experts spanning a wide range of fields and backgrounds.” From the roster of 2022 speakers: Bob Iger, the former CEO and executive chairman, The Walt Disney Company, Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO, SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, and Lynsi Snyder, owner and president, In-N-Out Burger.
On the surface, not really an arts event, however, it showcases the creative – the importance of mastering the spoken word, around a thematic message.
Having attended in previous years, I continue to speculate on why they do not take advantage of Zoom technology and offer each speaker an opportunity to talk, on a more personal level, with participants.
There are certainly technical aspects to be considered, yet I am of the mindset that having lived through these last two years, it might increase attendance and impact the shape of the messages presented.
Just a “creative” thought.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
For ETP: 1931 – [1965] – 2022: A creative partner, one note @ a time
For Otis: 1926 – [1968] – 2021: A Broadway Baby
For E.F.A: My Grandfather: 1949-1974 – Who guided his local paper to prominence in rural Illinois.
t. a. [word] smith
Where ARTS Thou? also appears in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
