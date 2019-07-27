A church in Stratford is planning to host evangelist Bob Teel and the "We Believe" Kidz Krusade starting this weekend.
A special service at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 28 kicks things off at New Beginnings Church, located near state Highway 19 about three miles east of the four-way stop in Stratford.
The “krusade” continues nightly Monday, July 29 through Thursday, Aug. 1. Registration is at 6:30 p.m. each night with the service at 7 p.m.
During the event prizes will be given away, including the grand prize of a bicycle.
Call 580-759-3535 for more information.
•••
Trinity Baptist Church in PV, located near Grant and North Indian Meridian, will host a Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each weekday Monday, July 29 to Friday, Aug. 2.
The VBS is for kindergarten age kids up through the sixth grade.
• Homemade ice cream will be featured during an upcoming annual Pikes Peak School Social in western Garvin County.
A number of fun activities are expected starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27 on a large play area behind the rural school museum in Erin Springs across from the Murray Lindsay Mansion.
•••
The Ekklesia has announced its new church family at 309 East Charles in Pauls Valley, which is the former home of Cornerstone Church.
Times are 9:45 a.m. for Sunday School, while worship services are at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.
Bible study is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• The House Church in PV now has service times on Sunday mornings at 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. The church is on Airline Road.
• The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Aug. 17.
