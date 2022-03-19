Addressing illegal marijuana grows

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Oklahoma has been playing catch-up to the medial marijuana industry boom since it became legal in 2018.
Our state is currently home to more retail dispensaries than any other state in the nation, and there is more marijuana grown here than consumed here. This has led to significant black-market activities and many illegal grows.
The House Republican Caucus is committed to ending illegal marijuana grows for good. Earlier this month, leadership announced a 12-step plan to eliminate illegal grows and distributors while focusing on product safety and public health from our legal operators.
These bills, which have until Thursday to pass the House floor, will provide Oklahomans with the structured, legal medical marijuana industry they voted for in 2018.
All of these items working together will help bring our market under control and ensure that the only medical marijuana growers in the state are safe, legal and operating above board.
We're committed to delivering what the people of Oklahoma voted for when they approved medical marijuana: A safe, legal free market, regulated appropriately.
Last week, the House approved another much-needed bill: a pay raise for our Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. Our troopers haven't received a pay increase in seven years despite their daily willingness to risk their lives.
The bill has an emergency clause to ensure the raise would be given to each commissioned OHP officer effective July 1.
OHP is facing an issue with trooper recruitment and retention. Last fall, Oklahoma's Public Safety commissioner reported that OHP was about 300 troopers short of being able to complete its mission.
The 35% pay increase will bring their salaries closer to what police officers in Oklahoma City earn.
House Bill 4386 passed the House with a vote of 88-0. It now moves to the state Senate where it is authored by Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.
Our deadline to pass House bills off the floor is Thurs., March 24. Any bill not heard by this date is effectively dead for the legislative session. After this deadline, we'll begin hearing Senate bills in committees.
It's an honor to serve as your state representative!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
