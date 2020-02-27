By Dan Barney
Estate Planning and the Law
As a part of your estate plan it is wise to not only plan for care of your assets after death but also for your own care during your life. In the last few weeks we have reviewed several documents that you might use to provide permission for another person to oversee your health care needs.
An Advance Directive provides for documentation of your wishes regarding your care if you ever face persistent unconsciousness or total incapacity from a terminable illness.
An Advance Directive has three parts: (1) the “Living Will”; (2) A designation of your health care agent; and (3) directions regarding Anatomical Gifts.
We discussed the living will and the designation of a person or persons to carryout your wishes in the past weeks. This week we will discuss the portion of the directive that addresses anatomical gifts.
Anatomical gifts are gifts of a part of your body that is to be donated after your death for transplantation to another person or that you have designated shall be used for medical research.
The directive includes four categories of these gifts that you may select – you may choose any one or all of the following applications for your body organs or parts.
• For transplantation.
• For therapy.
• For advancement of medical science, research or education.
• For advancement of dental science, research or education.
Any of these applications for your body will only occur after your “Death.”
Of course, therein lies a critical question – When does death occur? And, at what point will medical providers be authorized to remove your gifts from your body.
The Advance Directive includes this definition of “Death”:
Death means the irreversible cessation of circulatory and respiratory functions or the irreversible cessation of all functions of the entire brain, including the brain stem.
The concluding part of the Anatomical Gifts section provides for the gifting of any or all of your organs or body parts. These options include: Your entire body, or other parts such as lungs, pancreas, kidneys, skin, blood, arteries, liver heart, brain, tissue, bones/marrow or eyes.
You may structure your gift as you specifically wish to include any limitations you may seek to impose.
With the inclusion of this Anatomical Gifts section you can see that the Advance Directive – Living Will is a very extensive document that does enable you to identify and define your wishes for your end of life situation.
Certainly these issues merit the advance written expression of your own wishes.
