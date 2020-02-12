By Dan Barney
We have been reviewing the fact that estate planning includes actions that can have an effect during your life – not just after your death.
An Advance Directive, Living Will is that type of document. It provides authorization for the termination of life support a document that only you can sign – you cannot delegate the power to make that decision.
An Advance Directive has three parts: (1) the “Living Will”; (2) A designation of your health care agent; and (3) directions regarding Anatomical Gifts.
We discussed the living will and its options last week. This week we will review the appointment of a Health Care Proxy.
The person that you designate as your proxy will make decisions for your treatment and care in the event that you are unable to do so.
These decisions may extend to all medical issues and are not limited to end-stage, life determining decisions that are addressed in your living will.
The health care proxy is a form of power of attorney that empowers your proxy to act in your behalf to address issues such as the following:
A. Access to medical information.
B. Discussing treatment options with providers.
C. Obtaining second opinions.
D. Selecting and authorizing various medical tests.
E. Placement in a hospital or care facility.
F. Transferring your care to a new physician.
G. Communicating your wishes regarding life support in terminal or unconscious situations.
Note that for end of life decisions the health care proxy is bound by your written wishes as expressed in your living will.
Life support can be terminated only if you so authorize in writing. The proxy cannot make that decision for you because that is “personal” to you.
You may select one or more persons to act as the proxy, although if two are selected, you should predefine what to do in the event of a conflict.
Good practice is to select someone younger than yourself who is close to you geographically, one who has time to assist you and with whom you are willing to share in advance your wishes, likes, and dislikes in regards to medical care. That person should be trusted to act and honor your wishes.
Since many decisions relate to your very personal concerns about religion, death, and dying, these feelings should be shared with your health care proxy in advance of a serious situation.
As you can see, the Advance Directive is a very critical document that deals with your wishes as they relate to medical care, dying and death.
Parts I and II relate to your wishes for treatment and for your selection of a person to represent your wishes. These are two very important issues. Certainly they merit the advance written expression of your own wishes.
