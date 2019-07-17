Ag at center of summer conference

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry program, Ag in the Classroom (AITC), held its statewidesummer conference for educators at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee on July 11.
At this year’s conference, Teach’n Outside the Barn, educators had the opportunity to attend workshop sessions, hear from keynote speakers, network with other teachers and learn from the 2019 AITC teacher of the year, Christie Puckett of Maysville, and National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture award winner, Johnnie Keel.
Puckett has taught at Maysville for her entire 34-year teaching career.
She has taught performing arts, kindergarten, first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades, as well as seventh and eighth grade English. However, now she teaches fourth, fifth and sixth grade science.
As a 4-H leader Puckett says her AITC lessons always keep her students actively engaged and learning.
“Agriculture touches so many aspects of our daily lives,” Puckett said after winning the big honor earlier this year.
“I believe that it is critical for students to connect to the world outside the walls of our school building. This is why agriculture is at the core of my instruction. I deeply believe that the students must understand and appreciate the community in which they live.
“Ag in the Classroom helps me to achieve this by providing quality lessons that enhance the learning experience for my students.”
Audrey Harmon, who serves as AITC state coordinator, said the summer conference last week featured teachers like Puckett who have used AITC curriculum so they could share their experiences with other teachers from across the state.
“Our purpose is to ensure the teachers are adequately equipped to educate their students on the importance of agriculture in their lives, even if they do not live on a farm,” Harmon said.
“Hopefully, this excites these teachers to pass along agriculture knowledge to their students to help them understand where their food, clothing and shelter come from.”
AITC offers over 300 agriculture-based lessons all aligned to the OK Academic Standards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.