Whether we want to admit it, as the years go by we all tend to age. As we get older, we start to think about our health and what would happen to us if we were no longer able to care for ourselves. Aging is a part of life, which starts at birth and ends at death.
What about the in between time? The time that some of us forget about. That time is who a person is or was.
As of this day, there are people, who live year after year aging in the nursing home. Some have lived a long and prosperous life before entering the nursing home, which those stories are left untold at times.
Aging in the nursing home can be hard on some, due to no communication from people out in the community other than staff members.
Because there is no communication, the in between time of life never gets told of those in the nursing home.
The history is lost and forgotten. Their memories fade away when they pass away.
To help keep the residents that are aging in the nursing home memories and their stories alive after they are gone become an Ombudsman Volunteer.
By becoming an Ombudsman Volunteer, you will be able to visit with the residents and help them to empower themselves in situations that may occur while living in the nursing home.
For more information about becoming an Ombudsman Volunteer contact, Tiffany Wingfield 580-775-7874; Gina Smith 580-775-7794; or Rebekah Williams 580-775-5314 at SODA Area Agency on Aging or call Senior Info. Line 1-800-211-2116 or write to them at P.O. Box 709, Durant, OK. 74702.
Ombudsman Supervisors are available to speak to your group or organization upon request. Training schedules are available.
