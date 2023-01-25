Ah, it's good to be (connecting) to 18 once again

By Tim Smith
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” (Marsalis Marsalis)
(A special edition)
In late January 2006, the 29th to be exact, this column first appeared as the publisher of the Pauls Valley Democrat had presented me a 500-word space to promote the arts.
Our community was halfway through their long-range vision plan that had, as one of its main areas of new focus, a more aggressive arts presence. It was determined that drawing more people to the area through a creative landscape would concurrently impact tourism and enhance all areas of life, most notably the educational system which, at the time, was impactful, but did not have a broad spectrum of artistic offerings. Theater arts most notably.
It evolved into a perfect and “visionary” match-up, and my appreciation goes out to the team at the Democrat, especially my long-time editor, Barry, and to each of you, who continue to support the column, expanded during the pandemic to include a weekend, website ‘E’dition.
If one look’s back at the past 17 years, it is amazing to consider how that arts presence has changed, especially in the delivery of products and services. I remember that our oldest son, who graduated from college in '06, was part of a test group at the school on a (new) social networking service known as Facebook.
Who could have foreseen that over a telephone, one can watch a film, or that we are able to virtually meet and conduct business while being thousands of miles apart, made even simpler in the Zoom world.
Writing an arts commentary, with a dash of tourism thrown in, and not a critical piece, gets more and more challenging as the decades progress, and I am looking forward with great anticipation to the next chapters in that story.
Spent last weekend in Tulsa and had the opportunity to spend time at Gathering Place, a state-of-the-art outdoor park, where one can enhance and nurture social and environmental connections. Located on Riverside Drive along the Arkansas River, it was a cold day when we stopped by, so not too many of us were ‘gathered’. The peaceful setting, however, was just what the doctor ordered. There was no fee for parking or admittance, however, I would advise you to check that out before making a special trip to the location. You will enjoy it, and bring the entire family, there appears to be something for every age.
…and just yesterday: The 2023 Oscar nominations were released. Any surprises for you?
Next week: The latest from CCT, Chino Community Theatre, and an interesting, and ‘local’ tie to an Oscar winner.
The arts landscape along “Old Highway 17” is now in the rear-view mirror, and back we go – to the future.
“Sorry it wasn’t shorter. I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray: LA Times]
t. a. smith
PS: My original publisher and dear friend, Jeff, who gave me my start, would be proud of how I ‘almost’ brought all of the above to you in just over 500 words, 549 to be exact.
