Ah, the 'characters' of summer

“…and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection” [Mark Twain]
If it’s spring, I know that we can’t be too far away from the opening of our summer theaters. That one sentence is filled with hope and expectation that we have not enjoyed for the last two years.
I often remind you to please support local theater companies as you travel about the country during the vacation months. Even though gasoline prices may keep us closer to home, there are going to be performing arts venues that you will be able to enjoy, and while there, pause to celebrate a tradition that goes back to the latter part of the 19th century.
In that spirit, I thought it would be fun to share some of the history of what is commonly known as “summer stock” theater.
“Summer stock: The name combines the season with the tradition of staging shows by a resident company, reusing stock scenery and costumes. Summer stock theatres frequently take advantage of seasonal weather by having their productions outdoors or under tents set up temporarily for their use. Some smaller theatres still continue this tradition, and a few summer stock theatres have become highly regarded by both patrons as well as performers and designers. Often viewed as a starting point for professional actors, stock casts are typically young, just out of high school or still in college.”
Award winning actress Colleen Dewhurst wrote of her experiences in summer stock as a new actress: “My first professional jobs were in summer stock, in small, medium and large companies. That presented ten plays in ten weeks from June until Labor Day…At that time, the core of each summer stock company was made up of a stage manager and six resident actors: a leading man and woman, a character man and woman, and an ingénue and a juvenile. In some cases, five or six of the summer plays would be ‘star vehicles’, featuring a familiar actor or actress.”
Summer theater – expanded: My mother lived for decades in Tucson, Arizona and as I would visit once or twice a year, one of our favorite evenings was spent with the talented folks at the Gaslight Theatre. Their highly innovative and clever musical take-offs on some of the legendary films and stage works were something to savor.
In the decades that we attended there was never a show that was not memorable and just plain fun, and for the entire family. Yes, even for the two of us who have theater backgrounds, Gaslight’s professional commitment never wavered. I once got off the airplane carrying a sign that read something to the effect that I will go home if there are no Gaslight Tickets. They were and remain, hard to get. Mom however, always delivered. The last show that we saw there was in celebration of her 90th birthday. The name of that production was, and it is so appropriate: Arizona Smith and the Relic of Doom. When I called up the website, it is on tap as we speak.
That is what I always enjoyed, they brought back shows the resonated with the public.
Founded in 1977 as a summer theatre style operation in Alaska, and having matured through a number of Tucson venues, they continue to serve the patrons of Tucson with fine live stage entertainment.
Check them out, you will never be disappointed. From top to bottom, it is all about providing enriching and wholesome entertainment enhanced with the supporting restaurants, attractions and services.
Theater news: It was recently announced that the 2022 Tony Awards will be telecast on June 12th. Of note: Sutton Foster will be eligible for award consideration in the Best Actress in a musical for The Music Man.
In the original production, opening in 1957, Barbara Cook, who played the same role, won her Tony for best actress in a supporting/featured role.
For consideration, today: “When will they know that running a country includes running the arts of a country, that art is not a fad, but one of the [most] direct means of communication that human beings have, and their most personal expression?” Leonard Bernstein
Connecting, through art, in our town.
[For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
