Estate planning is as varied as the individuals and families involved. A law school professor once defined the ideal estate plan as “plan to give it away and spend it – so that at death you are left with nothing.”
This, of course, presents significant crystal ball type timing and prophecy. What happens if he lives too long? Although seemingly extreme, the person’s analysis is not unlike that of many individuals.
In more sophisticated terms, this philosophy is reflected in the following common planning techniques.
A. Medicaid Planning. Because Medicaid requires that your assets be extremely low, many individuals transfer homes, create trusts, etc., in order to reduce their personal assets so that they can qualify for coverage of nursing home care.
A major consideration also is the lookback, the fact that assets must be transferred five years prior to qualification to prevent inclusion into the asset calculation.
B. Trust/Annuity Planning. Certain types of trusts or annuities effectively achieve the same end. Examples are:
1. Irrevocable Trust – When assets are placed into an irrevocable trust, they are no longer individually owned or controlled by the grantor.
If the terms of the trust so provide, only the income is payable to the grantor and in some cases the trustee is an independent third party. This provides income for life, but the principal is not available. Although not excluded for estate tax, assets in the trust are not available to the grantor but will ultimately pass to named beneficiaries.
2. An annuity is similar – An annuity converts cash into a stream of payments for the balance of your life. Thus, at death, you would no longer own any asset.
3. Special trusts combine the above – Such as a GRAT (Grantor Retained Annuity Trust).
A GRAT is a trust which is established and required to pay out a fixed percent amount return each year to you, the grantor. Then, upon the grantor’s death, the remainder is paid to a beneficiary, who can be one or more individuals or charities.
C. Real Property/Life Estate. A similar result occurs when a person deeds their home to others and retains a life estate. The effect is to reduce one’s assets but retain some continuing benefits during life.
• Special Concerns. Implementing the “Aim for Zero” approach should be very cautiously done. It is not uncommon for older clients to “outspend” their wealth.
Better health care and longer life span often enable persons to exceed what they anticipate as their life span.
Qualifying for Medicaid, for example, is a valid goal, but the real cost of finding yourself in such a dependent position may not be worth the gain to you or your family.
