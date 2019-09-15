By Tim Smith
From your intrepid corespondent, I bring you news and information from Illinois, Tennessee and Oklahoma. This is such a busy time of the year, I even had a conversation with a family member on the plan for Thanksgiving. Yes, that's not a typo. . .' the plan'? I'm already getting tired simply in anticipation.
First stamp on a family passport, Chicago. My wife just returned from a business trip there and she raved about experiencing Teatro Zin Zanni. The title of their current offering is, Love, Chaos & Dinner. Here is what the website offers:
“Enter a realm where reality and dreams converge, an experience unlike any other! Teatro ZinZanni is a whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret served with a multi-course feast.”
The production is housed in a converted hotel and when the singing, comedy, and aerial demonstrations were combined in the nearly seamless production, she said it was still the fastest three hours she had ever spent.
Stamp number two has yet to be 'officially' experienced, but reservations are completed, admissions have been secured and we are looking forward to our annual attendance at the STORY Conference at the famed Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee. From the STORY website:
“STORY is an immersive, two-day conference-style gathering designed to inspire, challenge and equip artists, creators and storytellers who work in a variety of industries. STORY is an event where you'll be stretched by innovative talks and unique performances in an immersive, transformational atmosphere. Bring your team to regroup and redefine your process as you set out to push past your organizational goals. Come discover a supportive community of forward – thinkers and visionaries who will champion you as you set out on creative endeavors.”
More good news out of Nashville – we were able to secure tickets to The Grand Ole Opry.
I checked the schedule for that evening and I do not recognize those on the bill, but what I did learn about the Opry from a colleague who is from that area is that the final schedule of performers is not finalized until the week of the show.
So it's anyone's guess who may pop in to try out a new song, or two.
Back home again, in . . . well, Oklahoma. Stamp three on this week's passport: I was honored to have received an invitation for this weekend's Golden Anniversary celebration for the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association. I proudly served on this state board for a number of years. Once again, turning to my "E-nformation network:
“OCTA was the first statewide association of community theatres to be incorporated in the United States (1970), and was the first such organization to hire a full-time director. OCTA was founded with assistance from 14 theater groups, (13 of which are still actively producing plays each season.)”
Through conferences, workshops, competitions and other supporting resources, theaters can find guidance by contacting OCTA's home office in Oklahoma City or by visiting their website.
Next week: Can a new Star Wars film be in our galaxy, and not so far, far away? Tune in.
“The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery.” Francis Bacon
Supporting cultural movers and shakers, in our towns.
Play, ahead.
