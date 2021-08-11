All I know is what I present, in this paper

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#810
Creativity squared
T’s Tube: Not really an operation run by tubes, but I do remember those days. I have shared with you in previous columns that our time in front of the flatter screen is regulated to specials and films, yet even within that limited palate, commercials are still the order of the day. The challenge for them is that I am probably never going to place an order.
I am saddened and on occasion, offended, with the manner in which free speech within our free-market economy is progressively being saturated with all manner of negative imagery, questionable taste in dialogue and even more disturbing of late, the use of profanity masking as humor.
Ever ready, and no, I am not speaking of the battery, is the remote-control unit, the only form of control that remains truly free in my economic world. I’m getting fairly adept at returning to the program just as the commercial ends.
From the head to the pen of Mr. Twain: “You can’t depend on your judgement when your imagination is out of focus.” (-Mark Twain’s Notebook, 1935).
On a cheerier note, and this television program came from the era when we did use tubes: I have been enjoying I Love Lucy episodes over my Kindle device. After nearly 70 years, (the first episode airing on October 15, 1951), thankfully, there is no need to have my remote handy. The Lucille Ball/Desi Arnaz situation comedy remains the standard bearer.
The “smaller-screen” art that these ‘Lucy’ mini-plays represent, I wouldn’t’ object to strenuously if the powers that be at Amazon would find a way to insert a “Vitameatavegimin” style commercial, or two, along the way, just for fun.
This coming October 15th, and possibly for the duration, should be designated as a celebration honoring the I Love Lucy franchise. It set benchmarks for television script development and in the use of three-cameras that filmed each episode. The latter is why the copies that we now enjoy are virtually pristine.
On the more personal side, Ms. Ball was asked, near the end of her life, why she stopped doing her style of ‘personality driven’ comedy, and she did have numerous incarnations of her Lucy character in the years following the original I Love Lucy run.
I remember her saying, and without a moment of hesitation, that it was because she did not have Vivian. She was referencing her sublime cohort, confidant and the equally talented, Vivian Vance, who played Ethel Mertz. Ms. Vance had passed away in 1979, Ms. Ball would leave us almost exactly a decade later.
Ms. Ball was a unique talent, and I have considered the following on more than one occasion: Can one imagine trying to be a consistent, (and that’s the key word here), supporting player to the formidable Ms. Ball through an amazing 179 of the program’s 180 original episodes, and nearly every one remains a classic.
Consider: To establish, and then hold the focus that would ensure that Ms. Ball received the laughs in situations that ranged from the comedic sublime to over-the-top silliness, was no easy task when she too was an experienced stage and film actress. Adding to that pressure was that the Lucy sitcom was charting new waters every week, and no-one was really “in the know.” How easy it would have been to steal any one of their thousands of moments together, and she NEVER did.
Certainly not in that first season, for if she had, even once, chances are more than likely that she would not have been by Ms. Ball’s side when the television music began to fade some two decades later. That is how good she really was.
Ms. Vance would win only one Emmy Award in the supporting category, for I Love Lucy, receiving three other nominations for the role. What makes this even more impactful is that Ms. Vance received the very first Emmy in this category, (yes, I believe the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences knew then what they were experiencing) setting its benchmark, yet she would never win again.
I will wager that the work of the three ladies who later won in the category do not hold up like hers have done.
That’s My Will, Rogers: This is the first time that one of these telegrams features Mr. Rogers’ often quoted: “All I know is just what I read in the papers.”
For today’s date, (in 1933): “Mr. Rogers, In A Fight, Craves Real Backing: Beverly Hills, Cal., Aug. 11. – All I know is just what I read in the papers. I see where United States Congressman Hamilton Fish, whose father made a mighty fine record with the Rough Riders in Cuba, has offered our President (political) support. . . in case of invasion in Cuba. That’s great. Yours, Will Rogers.”
Picture this: Invite you to go to Playbill.com and check out its Photos. Latest Galleries section to savor some of the best theatrical photography, past and present – it is like you are sitting in the theatre itself.
Note – In celebration of the opening night of Hamilton: An American Musical, on Broadway that occurred on August 6, 2015, the site offers a number of photos of its journey from the Public Theatre to its Broadway home, the Richard Rogers Theatre.
Next week: The first (overseas) stage review is in.
