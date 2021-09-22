All jazzed up, and someplace to go!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“I write my plays to find out why I am writing them?” (Edward Albee: Three-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright: 2005: The Academy of Achievement interview)
If I may, that place to go is YouTube and the selection of concert performances by the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra under the visionary direction of Wynton Marsalis. I had featured them recently, and as the weeks went on, I was drawn back to them from four perspectives. Here is my take on this cultural treasure.
First – Education: I’m inspired by Mr. Marsalis’s well-constructed, yet brief and on point comments, about the inspiration behind each composition, and that includes his recognition of the work’s creator, many of whom are in the orchestra. When concluded, each of the featured soloists are also singled out for their contribution. He is most deliberate in this bookend technique.
Two – Craft: I am amazed at the range of age of the musicians, and yet, am always happily reminded that craft knows no age, it knows only refinement. These men and women are simply not to be believed, even when they are not soloing, they respect those that are and when called upon, add a density of musical texture that paints a complete musical picture. To be honest, they are fun to watch, as is anyone who is, “in their zone” on a stage.
Three – Honoring their heritage: This is not only their musical library’s link to the past, and it is a broad landscape to say the least, but more impactful, honoring those who laid the groundwork for them.
From Dave Brubeck and Duke Ellington, from Louis Armstrong and Bobby McFerrin, they are featured, and in that manner, their contributions are honored. I was particularly moved by one of their concerts, at the 2004 Newport Jazz Festival, where they featured legendary trumpet player, Clark Terry.
The reverence and respect that they showed for him in his mere presence, and then while he played, was an example for all artists, those who are just beginning, and those who are seasoned; that while it is each one’s responsibility to enrich an art form, it is equally important to take stock of those that came before, and never stray too far from a balance in that foundation.
Four – Universal themes: Played against backdrops provided by other artistic organizations, the orchestra will partner with them to enhance both experiences. In the concert titled “Spaces,” that can be found on the YouTube site, enjoy their first selection where dancers, one jazz and the other tap, take us on a visual journey that clearly unfolds in our imagination, enriched by the music. Mr. Marsalis’s commentaries are particularly engaging right at the beginning of each major section.
I enjoy being able to share opposite ends of the music spectrum.
I have followed for a few years now the work of western swing artist Kristyn Harris, and I recently received her latest calendar of appearances. Most of them will be in Texas, so for some pure enjoyment of that style of music, check her site for those opportunities.
I feature her this week for an important reason. She has been honored nearly every year that I have watched her career, with awards for her strict adherence to a very particular style of music. For example, on October 13, at the Country Music Association of Texas Awards ceremonies, she will be recognized with the 2021 Cowboy Western Entertainer of the Year Award.
She most recently won the 2021 Western Heritage Awards “Wrangler Award” for Best Western Album, “A Place to Land.”
I’m confident, that if given the right music arrangements, Mr. Marsalis would find a way to enhance western swing and Ms. Harris’ unique take on its foundations, with some of his own creative embellishments. Now that would be a concert experience.
Next week – The Academy of Achievement: An introduction series. This inspiring library of interviews is just waiting for discovery.
PS: A very happy birthday today to our youngest son . . . who is now older – as are we. Enjoy having so few candles on the cake, they too will begin to add up, and quickly.
